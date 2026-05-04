Double Up Food Bucks Increases Daily Earn Rate to $50 and Broadens Eligible Foods to Include Frozen Produce

New benefits roll out across Michigan with community events throughout May

By increasing the daily match and including frozen fruits and vegetables, we are making it more practical for families to access healthy options in a way that works for their lives.” — Holly Parker, Chief Executive Officer, Fair Food Network

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fair Food Network is kicking off Double Up Food Bucks Awareness Month this May with a clear message for Michigan families: it is now easier than ever to bring home more healthy food. Changes made to expand the program during November’s SNAP shutdown will continue year-round as Fair Food Network remains committed to ensuring Michigan residents have access to locally grown fresh and now frozen fruits and veggies they need and want.

Effective May 1, Shoppers can now earn up to $50 per day in Double Up Food Bucks, more than double last year’s $20 daily limit, significantly increasing their purchasing power at grocery stores and farmers markets. Frozen fruits and vegetables with no added salt, sugar, or oil are also now eligible, giving families more flexibility to choose options that last longer, reduce food waste, and fit their everyday routines. Some locations, including Family Fare and VG’s Grocery stores participate in Double Up Food Bucks differently; for details on how the program works and the $20 a day daily earning limit at these locations, visit https://www.spartannash.com/corp-responsibility/corporate-giving/double-up-food-bucks/.

Double Up Food Bucks matches SNAP benefits dollar for dollar on fruits and vegetables, helping households stretch their grocery budgets while supporting Michigan farmers and local food businesses.

“Double Up continues to evolve to meet the needs of the communities we serve,” said Holly Parker, Chief Executive Officer, Fair Food Network. “By increasing the daily match and including frozen fruits and vegetables, we are making it more practical for families to access healthy options in a way that works for their lives.”

In 2025, $12.5 million in local produce was purchased using SNAP and Double Up benefits, supporting more than 190,000 households and more than 630 Michigan farmers. This represents a significant boost to local economies: one dollar spent at a farmers market or farm stand can generate $1.70 for a community’s economy, and every dollar spent at a grocery store can generate $1.40.

“Double Up Food Bucks is an essential community resource for families and communities across Michigan,” said Rachel Hoh, Director of Double Up Food Bucks. “We are continuing to strengthen access to healthy food while supporting the farmers and retailers who make it all possible.”

Throughout May, Fair Food Network’s Double Up Food Bucks Awareness Month will celebrate with program participants, farmer markets, and food retailers that make the program possible. This year’s theme, “Eat Local, Grow Community,” emphasizes the win-win-win of the program: families bring home more healthy food, more dollars go into the pockets of farmers, and more food dollars stay in local communities. Community members are invited to join events across the state to learn about how the program works, join us for activities, and enjoy the beginning of Michigan’s growing season.

Kalamazoo: Midtown Fresh, 1693 S Westedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49008

May 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flint: Edible Flint Garden Kit Distribution Day at Neighborhood Engagement Hub, 3216 Martin Luther King Ave, Flint, MI 48505

May 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clare: Witbeck’s Family Foods, 1026 N McEwan Street, Clare, MI 48617

May 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Detroit: Eastern Market (in partnership with Catch A Ride Network), 2934 Russell Street, Detroit, MI 48207

May 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To find participating locations and learn more about Double Up Food Bucks Awareness Month events, visit doubleupfoodbucks.org/awareness-month.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.