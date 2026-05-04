Tylock Nasser Vision Returns for Another Year of Spring Training with the Texas Rangers

Dr. Taj Nasser with Texas Rangers legend Rafael Palmeiro

Continuing a Proud Tradition of Vision Care, Player Engagement, and Eye Health Education at Spring Training

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tylock Nasser Vision, one of the Dallas-Fort Worth area's most trusted names in advanced eye care, is proud to announce its return as a vision care partner for the Texas Rangers' Spring Training program. Year after year, the Tylock Nasser Vision team has made the trip to support the Rangers organization —and this year is no different.

As part of this ongoing tradition, Tylock Nasser Vision clinicians and staff work directly with Texas Rangers players and personnel to provide comprehensive vision screenings, address eye health questions, and offer expert guidance on how optimal vision impacts athletic performance at the highest level of the game.

"We are honored to continue our relationship with the Texas Rangers and to be a resource for these incredible athletes. Spring Training is a special time of year, and being on the field with the Rangers makes it even more meaningful," said Dr. Taj Nasser, of Tylock Nasser Vision.

During each Spring Training visit, the Tylock Nasser Vision team:

• Conducts on-site vision checks and screenings for players and staff

• Engages directly with players to talk baseball and build lasting relationships

• Watches the team practice and play, gaining a firsthand understanding of the visual demands of professional baseball

• Addresses player and staff questions related to eye health, vision correction options, and performance eyewear

This multi-year partnership reflects Tylock Nasser Vision's deep commitment to the Dallas community and its belief that every patient — whether a professional athlete or an everyday Texan — deserves access to outstanding, personalized eye care.

For more information about Tylock Nasser Vision and its services, visit our website or contact our office directly.

About Tylock Nasser Vision

Tylock Nasser Vision is a premier eye care practice serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. With a legacy of clinical excellence, cutting-edge technology, and compassionate patient care, Tylock Nasser Vision provides a full range of services, including LASIK and laser vision correction, advanced laser cataract surgery, and medical eye care. The practice is proud to be a trusted partner to some of the region's most prominent sports organizations and community institutions.

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