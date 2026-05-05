Small Giants Community announces Hall of Fame Inductees for 2026

Small Giants Community Hall of Fame 2026 Inductees Small Giants Community Hall of Fame 2026

The community for purpose-driven businesses recognizes four exceptional leaders at its annual Summit.

They embody everything that Small Giants stand for… they care deeply about people and don’t expect anything in return.” — Nominator

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 2026 Small Giants Summit in Detroit, MI, the Small Giants Community inducted four outstanding leaders into its Hall of Fame: Rane Butler, Brad Herrmann, Hai Nguyen, and Paul Spiegelman.

The Small Giants Hall of Fame celebrates leaders who consistently embody what it means to build a purpose-driven business—leading with values, cultivating strong cultures, and prioritizing long-term impact alongside success. Inductees are recognized across two categories: Founders/CEOs and Next Generation Leaders. Nominations are community-driven, with members playing an active role in shaping the selection process.

Rane Butler was named the 2026 Next Generation Leader award recipient. As VP of Team & Client Experience at Venturity Financial Partners, Rane has played a key role in building a culture grounded in care, trust, and belonging. Known for her empathetic and intuitive leadership, she has led initiatives that elevate team fulfillment while strengthening overall business performance. Rane is also a graduate of the Small Giants Leadership Academy.

As one nominator shared, “Rane is a thoughtful and service-driven leader who combines operational rigor with genuine care for people, consistently turning insight into practical actions that strengthen culture, retention, and client experience.”

Rane exemplifies the next generation of Small Giants leaders, balancing operational excellence with a deep commitment to people.

Brad Herrmann and Hai Nguyen were named co-recipients in the Founder/CEO category. As co-founders of Text-Em-All, Brad (CEO) and Hai (Head of Product) have built a company widely regarded as a model Small Giant—one that prioritizes people, culture, and meaningful impact alongside business success.

Their leadership has fostered deep loyalty and created life-changing opportunities for employees. As one testimonial noted, “They embody everything that Small Giants stand for… they care deeply about people and don’t expect anything in return.”

Beyond their company, Brad and Hai have been active contributors to the Small Giants Community, supporting Leadership Academy participants and hosting the program’s graduation experience for several years. Their commitment to employee ownership, continuous learning, and community engagement has made them enduring ambassadors of the Small Giants philosophy.

Paul Spiegelman was recognized as an honorary inductee. As co-founder of the Small Giants Community alongside Bo Burlingham (honored in 2024), Paul has been instrumental in shaping the movement around purpose-driven leadership.

Paul is also the co-founder and former CEO of BerylHealth, a pioneering healthcare communications company known for its strong, values-driven culture. His work has long focused on helping organizations create environments where people can thrive. Inspired by Bo Burlingham’s book Small Giants, Paul helped bring the concept to life through the creation of the Community.

Today, Paul continues that mission as co-founder of Kintsugi Village, a nonprofit early education and community center serving the Corktown neighborhood in Detroit, alongside former Small Giants Community Executive Director, Hamsa Yaqo.

The inductees were honored during an evening reception at the Summit, alongside other finalists. Nominations for the 2027 Hall of Fame Awards will open this fall. The Small Giants Summit will return in 2027 in Chicago.

About the Small Giants Community

The Small Giants Community is an L3C organization whose purpose is to identify, connect, and develop purpose-driven business leaders. They do so through a combination of free and paid resources, events, and leadership development programs. Leaders and companies who identify as Small Giants vary in age, industry, and location; what ties them together is an emphasis on leading with values, heart, and intentional growth.

For more information, follow the Small Giants Community on LinkedIn, or visit smallgiants.org.

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