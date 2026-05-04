NATIONAL FIRE PROTECTION ASSOCIATION® CONFERENCE & EXPO RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS, JUNE 22-24

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is open at NFPA.org/Conference Qualified media can receive a free press badge here The National Fire Protection Association(NFPA) is returning to host its annual Conference & Expo in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, June 22–24. Bringing together more than 8,000 professionals and over 420 exhibitors, the event will address the latest industry challenges, trends and innovations in fire, electrical and life safety, while showcasing products and services designed to support compliance with current codes and standards across the design, construction, and operation of buildings and facilities of every kind.The conference offers more than 130 educational sessions led by industry experts, covering timely topics, including emergency preparedness and response, emerging technologies, global safety issues, public education, building and construction safety, fire protection systems, industrial hazards, electrical safety, code compliance, and more. Following is a sampling of sessions being offered:MONDAY, June 22• Introduction to AI Methods and Applications for Fire Protection Engineers – 8:00 a.m.• Addressing Compliance Challenges with Data Centers – 9:15 a.m.• Changing the Tone: Improving the Effectiveness of Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms – 10:30 a.m.• Fire Hazards of Rooftop Photovoltaic Systems and the Impact of Passive and Active Protection Systems – 10:30 a.m.• Phasing Out AFFF from Fire Suppression Systems – 5:30 p.m.TUESDAY, June 23• Strength Under Fire: Emotional Resiliency for First Responders – 8:00 a.m.• The Leadership Gap in the Age of AI: Why Tools Are Advancing Faster than Our Mindset – 8:00 a.m.• Analysis of the Impact of Single Exits in Mid-Rise Apartment Buildings: Fire Protection Research Foundation Project – 8:00 a.m.• At the Command Post: Managing BESS Emergencies – 9:15 a.m.• Lithium-ion Battery Fires: Firefighter PPE Contamination and Cleaning Efficacy – 3:15 p.m.WEDNESDAY, June 24• The Fire Hazard of the Modern Vehicle: Latest Experimental Findings and Updates to NFPA 88A – 10:30 a.m.• BattleBots in the BattleBox: Managing Lithium-ion Risks in Robot Combat –2:00 p.m.• What’s New in Wildfire? NFPA Insights on Policy and Preparedness in the Built Environment – 2:00 p.m.In addition, three NFPA Specialty Theaters will address specific areas of focus:• The Facility Manager Theater will cover fire protection system inspections and testing, implementing artificial intelligence (AI) in facility management, reducing nuisance alarms, safety with pyrotechnics, and wildfire preparedness.• The Responder Theater will include an update on the Firefighter Cancer Cohort Study, insights into high-rise firefighting tactics, a discussion on leadership accountability, and an exploration of the role of AI in fire apparatus and aerial platforms, with additional sessions covering the results of the recently completed Needs Assessment of the U.S. Fire Service survey, the cleaning efficacy of firefighter PPE following fires involving lithium-ion batteries, and strategies for raising the standard of safety in EMS.• The NFPA Products and Solutions Theater will provide an overview of the many products, tools and resources NFPA offers.This year’s NFPA Spotlight on Public Education (SOPE) is a three-day program exclusively for individuals in the public education field, covering a wide range of public health topics and the powerful impact of community risk reduction. The Spotlight on Latin America is a Spanish language program with targeted sessions covering current industry trends impacting Latin America.For more information and to stay up to date with NFPA, please visit www.nfpa.org ###About the National Fire Protection Association(NFPAFounded in 1896, NFPAis a global, self-funded, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org . All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess

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