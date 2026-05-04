Oregon State Fire Marshal calls for Oregonians to take simple steps to prepare for wildfire

A few simple weekend projects within the first five feet of your home could be the difference between surviving a wildfire or suffering devastating damage. The Oregon State Fire Marshal is encouraging Oregonians to kick off Wildfire Awarenesses Month by completing one defensible space or home hardening project this week.

Research from the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety shows that reducing combustible materials in the 0-5-foot zone can significantly lower the risk of a home catching fire from wind-blown embers.

Wildfire seasons are longer and more intense than ever. Oregonians can be wildfire prepared by taking projects one step at a time. These simple steps include clearing gutters, protecting vents, and removing things that can catch fire near the home.

“With the help of Bigfoot as our guide, we want you to be wildfire prepared one foot at a time,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “We’ve launched a summer campaign to show that these small steps can reduce your home's chances of loss or damage from wildfire.”

Take the first step today by:

Removing leaves, pine needles, and other combustible material from the roof, gutters, and deck (on and under) to prevent embers from igniting the home

Covering vents with 1/8" metal wire mesh to prevent embers from entering the home

Removing or relocating combustible items such as furniture, cushions, trash cans, and rugs at least five feet from the house

Choosing options like gravel or pavers instead of bark mulch within the first five feet of the house

Keeping lawns lean, clean, and green during fire season

“Oregon communities have shown time and again that when people take action, they make a difference,” Ruiz-Temple said. “This month is about building momentum. If every household takes even one step, our statewide protection becomes stronger.”

As you clean up your yard, be mindful about disposal. Consider chipping, composting, or recycling. If burning is necessary, always follow local rules and restrictions. Debris burns that get out of control are the leading cause of human-caused wildfires in Oregon.

Oregonians ready to take the next step toward wildfire readiness can find simple checklists, free home assessment sign-up, information about local events, and more at preventwildfires.oregon.gov.