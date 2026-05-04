Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico Announces Vancouver and Toronto Events

Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico hosts surrogacy workshops and private consultations in Vancouver, June 5-7, 2026 Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico hosts surrogacy workshops and private consultations in Toronto, July 10-12, 2026

Mexico’s largest surrogacy agency with programs at 1/3 the cost of the U.S.A. offers in-person workshops and private consultations in Vancouver and Toronto

CANCUN, MEXICO, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico announced today it will conduct surrogacy workshops and private consultations in Vancouver and Toronto on June 5-7 and July 10-12, 2026, respectively. The workshops will include small groups of intended parents and Miracle Surrogacy representatives to discuss altruistic surrogacy programs in Mexico. The private consultations are available to plan custom surrogacy programs based on each intended parent’s surrogacy needs.“Altruistic surrogacy in Canada has proven very challenging due to the high demand and low supply of surrogates, often leading to waits of more than two years for intended parents,” said Miracle Surrogacy’s co-founder, Brian Yaden . “Surrogacy in Mexico is fully legal and both intended parents’ names are on the birth certificate, not the surrogate’s name. Miracle Surrogacy is the only agency in Mexico with a surplus of fully screened surrogates, which means no wait to do an embryo transfer,” Yaden explained.Since 2021, when the Supreme Court of Mexico legalized surrogacy in Mexico, the industry has blossomed there, as an alternative to the long waits in Canada. Yaden emphasized the importance of surrogate screening and care. “Our focus has always been on conducting in-depth surrogate screening, and providing state-of-the-art world-class medical care throughout the entire pregnancy, ensuring these very special women are cared for, loved and respected,” Yaden said.While commercial surrogacy is fully legal in Mexico, Miracle Surrogacy’s programs are altruistic. Surrogates are reimbursed for all medical and other living expenses and lost wages throughout the program, making Miracle Surrogacy the leading agency for Canadian intended parents.Dr. Azul Torres is the medical director of Advanced Fertility Center Cancun (AFCC), in Mexico, which is certified by the Canadian Healthcare Council. AFCC has partnered with Miracle Surrogacy for more than a decade. “The workshops and private consultations Miracle Surrogacy conducts in Canada are really educational, highlighting the exceptional medical care provided to the surrogates. We really value Miracle Surrogacy’s transparency and commitment to ongoing communication between the intended parents and surrogates, which makes our job as the fertility experts easier and more fluid,” Torres said.For more information and to register for the workshops or private consultations, email Miracle Surrogacy at info@MiracleSurrogacy.com or visit MiracleSurrogacy.comAbout Miracle Surrogacy:Miracle Surrogacy, headquartered in Miami, is the longest-established surrogacy agency in Mexico, with more than 12 years providing full-service surrogacy programs. The company is also the largest, with more than 75 English-speaking staff members at offices in Cancun, Mexico; Mexico City, Mexico; and Merida, Mexico. Miracle Surrogacy’s surrogacy programs in Mexico are affordable, at approximately one-third the cost of surrogacy in the United States. The company has nearly 250 babies per year, more than all other surrogacy agencies in Mexico combined. Miracle Surrogacy is renowned for its transparency and ethical treatment of surrogates, which has resulted in it being the only surrogacy agency with a surplus of fully screened surrogates, with embryo transfers conducted in only 8 to 10 weeks. Miracle Surrogacy also has the largest egg bank in Mexico with more than 300 internationally diverse egg donors. Follow Miracle Surrogacy on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/miraclesurrogacy/

Miracle Surrogacy, This is Miracle, Mexico's Largest and Longest-Established Surrogacy Agency

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