Radiotherapy Solutions Partners With Chesapeake Potomac Regional Cancer Center to Strengthen Care in Southern Maryland

RTS Vice President of Clinic Services Brice Hamilton, CPRCC Radiation Oncology Manager Nicole Peaper, , and CPRCC Radiation OncologistDr. Beant Gill pose in the treatment room at CPRCC.

WALDORF, MD, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radiotherapy Solutions (RTS) has been selected as the management partner for Chesapeake Potomac Regional Cancer Center (CPRCC), strengthening cancer care services for patients across Southern Maryland.Following a comprehensive search led by the CPRCC Board, Radiotherapy Solutions will provide operational support to enhance clinical efficiency, streamline processes and ensure physicians and staff have the resources needed to continue delivering high-quality care. Patients will continue to receive treatment from the same trusted physicians and care teams at CPRCC locations in Charlotte Hall and Waldorf.“On behalf of the CPRCC Board, we are pleased to announce Radiotherapy Solutions as our management partner,” said Jeremy Bradford, board chair of CPRCC and president and chief executive officer of CalvertHealth. “Their operational expertise will help ensure CPRCC remains a strong, high-performing resource for our community, while allowing our clinical teams to continue focusing on exceptional patient care."Looking ahead, the Waldorf location will transition to a new state-of-the-art facility, anticipated to open in September 2026. The expanded space will increase patient capacity, enhance clinical technology and improve the overall care environment. The Charlotte Hall location will remain open in its current location, continuing to provide convenient, high-quality care for the community.CPRCC provides comprehensive cancer care services, specializing in radiation therapy and ongoing supportive care. Multidisciplinary teams develop individualized treatment plans using advanced technology and evidence-based protocols. The center collaborates closely with regional hospitals and specialists, including CalvertHealth, MedStar St. Mary’s and University of Maryland Charles Regional, to ensure coordinated care close to home.“Radiotherapy Solutions is thrilled to partner with Chesapeake Potomac Regional Cancer Center at such an exciting time of growth and advancement,” said Dusty Powers, CMD, RTT, chief executive officer of Radiotherapy Solutions. “CPRCC has a long history of delivering exceptional care to the Southern Maryland community, and we are proud to support their team by strengthening operations and ensuring the physicians and staff have the resources they need to continue providing outstanding care.”To learn more about Radiotherapy Solutions and the services available, please visit the website at www.radiotherapysolutions.com or follow us on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.