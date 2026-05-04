NEW BOOK REVEALS WHAT DYING ENTREPRENEURS WISH THEY HAD KNOWN EARLIER ABOUT BUSINESS AND LIFE

The Last Exit Book Cover

The Last Exit Delivers Original Research into the Regrets, Revelations, and Hard-Won Wisdom of Entrepreneurs Facing the End of Their Lives

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What do successful entrepreneurs regret most at the end of their lives? Not the risks they took. Not the businesses that failed. According to a new book by sociologist and entrepreneur Travis Scott Luther , what they regret is the life that ran quietly in the background while they were busy building.The Last Exit: Lessons in Business and Life from the Terminally Ill, published by Mighty Buffalo and available now, is the result of eighteen months of original qualitative research in which Luther conducted in-depth interviews with terminally ill entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals (ages 40-55). The book draws on those interviews to examine the gap between the life entrepreneurs are living and the life they always intended to live, and offers a practical framework for closing that gap before it is too late."I came to this research expecting to find a list of regrets," said Luther. "What I found instead was something more specific and more actionable. Almost every person I interviewed described two versions of their life running in parallel. The life they were building toward, and the life that was slipping away while they were building. The diagnosis did not create that gap. It just made it impossible to ignore."KEY FINDINGS FROM THE RESEARCH:Among the patterns Luther identified across his interviews:Entrepreneurs systematically defer relationships, presence, and authentic self-expression in favor of business building, a pattern Luther calls the Someday Lie.Subjects described a measurable psychological cost to living inauthentically over long periods, including chronic stress, diminished relationships, and a loss of personal identity that became most visible at the end of life.The entrepreneurs among Luther's subjects who reported the fewest regrets were those who had defined success in terms that included time, presence, and relationships, not just financial outcomes.ABOUT THE BOOK:The Last Exit is organized around nine core concepts drawn directly from the research, including the Entrepreneurial Trance, the Authenticity Tax, the Someday Lie, and the Permission Problem. Each chapter combines original interview material with supporting social science research and closes with a practical exercise designed to help entrepreneurs apply the chapter's insights to their own lives and businesses.The book also features a foreword by Mike Maddock, entrepreneur, innovation consultant, and founder of Maddock Douglas, whose wife Ruthie died of brain cancer after thirty-one years of marriage."Most writers interview people at the top of their game and ask them how they did it," Maddock writes in the foreword. "Travis waited until the end of the game to ask the same people whether they would play differently given another shot."ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Travis Scott Luther is a sociologist, entrepreneur, and keynote speaker based in Denver, Colorado. He is a past president of the Colorado chapter of the Entrepreneurs' Organization and has built and sold two companies over an eighteen-year entrepreneurial career. He is also the author of The Fun Side of the Wall: Baby Boomer Retirement in Mexico (2019). Luther speaks and leads workshops on authentic living, entrepreneurial identity, and end-of-life wisdom for entrepreneurial organizations and corporate audiences nationwide.The Last Exit: Lessons in Life and Business from the Terminally Ill is available in paperback and Kindle through Amazon.com . For speaking inquiries, workshop bookings , and bulk order information, visit www.TravisLuther.com or contact travis@travisluther.com.

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