PALCUS Marks 35 Years by Taking National Leadership Awards Global; 2026 Honorees Announced

PALCUS 35th Anniversary logo PALCUS 2026 Gala flyer

Awards Ceremony represents a "full circle" moment; the 35th Anniversary Gala will be held in Ponta Delgada, Azores

The caliber of this year’s awardees reflects the extraordinary impact Portuguese-Americans continue to have across every sector of global society.” — Katherine Soares, Chair of the PALCUS Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Portuguese-American Leadership Council of the United States (PALCUS), representing the national interests of over 2 million Americans of Portuguese descent, has officially unveiled the recipients of the 2026 PALCUS Leadership Awards.

This year’s awards carry historic weight as the organization celebrates its 35th anniversary. In a symbolic "full circle" moment, the Annual Gala will be held on October 17, 2026, at the Coliseu Micaelense in Ponta Delgada, Azores, marking a significant bridge between the diaspora in the U.S. and their ancestral roots.

The 2026 awardees reflect the breadth and depth of leadership across the Portuguese-American diaspora, recognizing individuals and organizations whose contributions span public service, education, medicine, journalism, sports, and community engagement.

The honorees include:

• Community Service: Márcia Sousa Da Ponte, former Vice-Consul at the Portuguese Vice Consulate in Providence with nearly a decade worth of diplomatic and governmental advisory experience

• Education: Rui Albuquerque, a professor in the Seidner Department of Finance at the Boston College Carroll School of Management

• Science & Medicine: Dr. Sandra Pimentel, Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Albert Einstein College of Medicine

• Journalism: Rosemarie Pinho Kasica, business administration manager with CNN and recipient of three Peabody Awards for broadcast journalism

• Sports: Pedro "Pauleta" Resendes, legendary Portuguese striker

• Lifetime Achievement: Onésimo Almeida, professor emeritus of Portuguese & Brazilian studies at Brown University, and Phillip Rapoza, Chief Justice (Ret.) of the Massachusetts Appeals Court and Honorary Consul of Timor-Leste for New England.

• Young Portuguese American "Promessa": Kyle Neves, recipient of PALCUS’s National Scholarship in 2024 and current NextGen Co-Leader

• Outstanding Organization: Portuguese Tribune, a Portuguese bilingual newspaper serving the Portuguese-American community since 1979

"The caliber of this year’s awardees reflects the extraordinary impact Portuguese-Americans continue to have across every sector of global society," said Katherine Soares, Chair of the PALCUS Board of Directors. "Hosting this 35-year milestone in the Azores isn't just a celebration—it’s a powerful testament to the enduring bond between our community in the United States and Portugal."

Beyond the celebration, the Gala serves as PALCUS’s primary engine for advocacy. Funds raised support the organization’s mission to address domestic policy and international relations affecting the Luso-American community. The event acts as a high-level summit where leaders converge to set the strategic agenda for the upcoming year.

Event Details

• What: 28th Annual PALCUS Leadership Awards Gala

• When: Saturday, October 17, 2026

• Where: Coilseu Micaelense, Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal

• Tickets/Information: Tickets can be purchased at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/palcus-35th-anniversary-gala

Special Member and Early bird price for a limited time.

• Travel arrangements: Please contact Azur Travel https://www.azurtravel.co/single_product.php?pkt_id=54

About PALCUS:

Founded in 1991, the Portuguese-American Leadership Council of the United States (PALCUS) is a non-partisan 501(c)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Washington, D.C. It serves as the unified voice for the Portuguese-American community, advocating for economic, educational, and cultural interests at the highest levels of government.

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