Pentecost Sunday Ohio 2026 Ignites Columbus with 10 Days of Powerful Prayer, Worship, and Transformation

A citywide revival experience featuring powerful speakers, worship, and a grand Pentecost Sunday finale in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEPentecost Sunday Ohio 2026 Ignites Columbus with 10 Days of Powerful Prayer, Worship, and TransformationColumbus, Ohio — A spiritual fire is about to sweep through the city as Pentecost Sunday Ohio (PSO ‘26) returns with 10 Days of Prayer from May 15 through May 24, 2026, culminating in a powerful Pentecost celebration that promises revival, renewal, and refreshing.With the theme “Pentecost: The Time of Refreshing” (Acts 3:19), this dynamic gathering will bring together anointed leaders, impactful teaching, and electrifying worship experiences designed to uplift the community and ignite faith across generations.Citywide Choir Rehearsal ScheduleIn preparation for Pentecost Sunday, participants are invited to join the official PSO ‘26 choir under the leadership of Elder Devyn A. Coleman, Sr., Minister of Music.Rehearsal Dates (All at 7:30 PM):Monday, April 27Monday, May 4Monday, May 11Monday, May 18Grace Apostolic Church1743 E. Lakeview AvenueColumbus, OH 43224These rehearsals will help cultivate a powerful, unified sound that will elevate the worship experience throughout the week and during the grand finale.FEATURED EVENTS INCLUDE:Thursday, May 211:00 PM Bible StudyBishop James W. Gaiters, Sr., TeacherGrace Apostolic Church1743 E. Lakeview AveColumbus, OH 432247:00 PM Evening WorshipOverseer Dr. Linda Smith, SpeakerHarvest Time Ministries International Church920 E. Fulton StColumbus, OH 43205Friday, May 22 (UPDATED LOCATION)6:00 PM Bible StudyPastor Terri Jamison-Gary, J.D., Teacher7:00 PM Evening WorshipSuffragan Bishop David Norman, SpeakerNEW VENUE FOR FRIDAY NIGHT:BibleWay Church453 S Wheatland Ave,Columbus, OH 43204(Updated from the previous End-Time Apostolic location)This powerful Friday night experience is expected to be a highlight of the week, bringing together dynamic preaching, passionate worship, and a unified atmosphere of expectation and breakthrough.GRAND FINALE: PENTECOST SUNDAYSunday, May 24, 20265:00 PMFeaturing Bishop Lambert W. Gates, Sr., Guest SpeakerThe Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith1200 Brentnell AveColumbus, OH 43219Hosted by Bishop James W. Gaiters, Sr., Founder & ChairmanPentecost Sunday Ohio is more than an event—it is a movement bringing people together in unity, faith, and purpose. Attendees can expect a life-changing atmosphere filled with passionate worship, powerful messages, and a sense of community that extends beyond the services.Whether you are seeking spiritual renewal, encouragement, or a deeper connection, this experience offers something for everyone.ALL are invited to attend and experience the power of Pentecost. Come expecting and leave refreshed.

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