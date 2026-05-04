Pentecost Sunday Ohio 2026 Ignites Columbus with 10 Days of Powerful Prayer, Worship, and Transformation
A citywide revival experience featuring powerful speakers, worship, and a grand Pentecost Sunday finale in Columbus, Ohio.COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Pentecost Sunday Ohio 2026 Ignites Columbus with 10 Days of Powerful Prayer, Worship, and Transformation
Columbus, Ohio — A spiritual fire is about to sweep through the city as Pentecost Sunday Ohio (PSO ‘26) returns with 10 Days of Prayer from May 15 through May 24, 2026, culminating in a powerful Pentecost celebration that promises revival, renewal, and refreshing.
With the theme “Pentecost: The Time of Refreshing” (Acts 3:19), this dynamic gathering will bring together anointed leaders, impactful teaching, and electrifying worship experiences designed to uplift the community and ignite faith across generations.
Citywide Choir Rehearsal Schedule
In preparation for Pentecost Sunday, participants are invited to join the official PSO ‘26 choir under the leadership of Elder Devyn A. Coleman, Sr., Minister of Music.
Rehearsal Dates (All at 7:30 PM):
Monday, April 27
Monday, May 4
Monday, May 11
Monday, May 18
Grace Apostolic Church
1743 E. Lakeview Avenue
Columbus, OH 43224
These rehearsals will help cultivate a powerful, unified sound that will elevate the worship experience throughout the week and during the grand finale.
FEATURED EVENTS INCLUDE:
Thursday, May 21
1:00 PM Bible Study
Bishop James W. Gaiters, Sr., Teacher
Grace Apostolic Church
1743 E. Lakeview Ave
Columbus, OH 43224
7:00 PM Evening Worship
Overseer Dr. Linda Smith, Speaker
Harvest Time Ministries International Church
920 E. Fulton St
Columbus, OH 43205
Friday, May 22 (UPDATED LOCATION)
6:00 PM Bible Study
Pastor Terri Jamison-Gary, J.D., Teacher
7:00 PM Evening Worship
Suffragan Bishop David Norman, Speaker
NEW VENUE FOR FRIDAY NIGHT:
BibleWay Church
453 S Wheatland Ave,
Columbus, OH 43204
(Updated from the previous End-Time Apostolic location)
This powerful Friday night experience is expected to be a highlight of the week, bringing together dynamic preaching, passionate worship, and a unified atmosphere of expectation and breakthrough.
GRAND FINALE: PENTECOST SUNDAY
Sunday, May 24, 2026
5:00 PM
Featuring Bishop Lambert W. Gates, Sr., Guest Speaker
The Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith
1200 Brentnell Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
Hosted by Bishop James W. Gaiters, Sr., Founder & Chairman
Pentecost Sunday Ohio is more than an event—it is a movement bringing people together in unity, faith, and purpose. Attendees can expect a life-changing atmosphere filled with passionate worship, powerful messages, and a sense of community that extends beyond the services.
Whether you are seeking spiritual renewal, encouragement, or a deeper connection, this experience offers something for everyone.
ALL are invited to attend and experience the power of Pentecost. Come expecting and leave refreshed.
Nicole Carter
UPFAD Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities
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