Novorésumé 2026 AI Workplace Survey: Detailed Report on AI Productivity, Skill Erosion, and Workplace Ethics

The Novorésumé survey highlights growing reliance on AI and its impact on hiring, productivity, and workplace norms.

This is what happens with every productivity tool: workers absorb the gains first, and employers catch up later. AI is following the same pattern, but at a much faster pace.” — Andrei Kurtuy

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novorésumé, the recruiter-approved resume builder trusted by 18 million job seekers, has released new findings on how artificial intelligence is transforming the workplace. The European-based resume platform previously reported on certain findings from the survey, including how AI users are using AI to complete tasks faster. Now, they have released a complete report on key findings, which demonstrate both the gains and the costs of AI’s increasing influence on the workplace.Based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. full-time workers, the study explores how AI is impacting employment opportunities, productivity, professional skills, and perceptions of job security in 2026.Key Findings from Novorésumé’s 2026 AI at Work Survey:AI Increases Efficiency, but May Be Eroding Employee SkillsThe survey found that AI was driving faster work. However, many respondents admitted that their AI use may be negatively impacting their ability to perform with AI.-Nearly half (47%) of AI users report completing tasks faster with the help of AI.-1 in 5 respondents have noticed decreased proficiency when not using AI.-25% of AI users admit that their resumes include skills they are unable to perform without AI.These findings highlight a growing trend toward AI-supported skills over fundamental skills in the workplace. Interestingly, while Gen Z (23.25%), Millennials (21.5%), and Boomers (22.6%) all reported a similar rate of skill erosion, Gen X reported a significantly lower rate at only 14.2%, suggesting that the generation may have a generation-based difference in either their use of AI or their perception of their skill erosion.Workers Use AI Deceptively at Work, and They Are Doing It Without GuiltMany employees are using AI to produce work, but their managers may not know about it. From the hiring phase to promotions, AI grey-area behaviors are trending among AI users in the workplace.-Live Interview Assistance: 22% of AI users confessed to having AI whispering answers in their ear during a live video job interview.-Fully AI-Generated Work: Nearly 40% of workers have submitted work that was fully created by AI, with little to no editing.-Transparency: 53% of workers are not transparent about their AI use at work, with 23% percent admitting that their manager has no idea they use it or are actively hiding it.-Promotions: 1 in 6 workers have been promoted based on AI-produced work.-Time Theft: 47% of AI-using workers use AI to finish work early, then spend the rest of their on-clock hours on personal activities, all without their employer knowing.Despite the ethical implications of these trends, they feel justified in their use.-Over half (58%) of AI users say they feel no guilt about their AI use.-About 1 in 3 say they feel smart for using AI to be more efficient.-23.7% feel proud for embracing new technology.Generational and Gender Differences Highlight Adoption TrendsGeneration and gender were key factors in how AI is used in the workplace.-AI usage is highest among younger workers, with Millennials (55%) and Gen Z (49%) leading in using AI. Adoption among older generations is less prevalent, with only 40% of Gen X and 36% of Baby Boomers reporting similar use.-The gender gap across all gray-are behaviors is stark: men are far more likely to use AI deceptively and be rewarded for it than women. The largest gaps are seen with resume skill inflation (14%), AI-generated work submissions (16%), and time theft (17%).Most Workers Feel Safe From Automation, and See AI as an Enhancement Rather Than a ReplacementDespite media and political discussions about AI threats to job security, most workers aren’t worried about automation at all.-About 58% of respondents feel their job is completely safe from AI.-Nearly 75% aren’t worried about AI dependence, and only 4% say they would struggle to do their work without AI, despite findings about skill erosion.What This Means for the Future of WorkThe findings suggest a shift in workplace expectations:-AI is becoming the standard among employees, requiring employers to consider how they will embrace artificial intelligence in their organizations.-Employers and management should build AI policies and accountability practices that increase productivity and encourage full transparency regarding AI usage.-As AI increasingly embeds itself in workplace culture, Americans must consider whether to accept or reject how the workday is being redefined.“This is what happens with every productivity tool: workers absorb the gains first, and employers catch up later,” said Andrei Kurtuy, co-founder and CMO at Novorésumé, also a Certified Professional Résumé Writer (CPRW). “AI is following the same pattern, but at a much faster pace. When 86% of workers are using AI, workplace expectations shift, and how we define and measure productivity must shift as well.”Frequently Asked QuestionsQ: Are workers concerned about AI replacing them in 2026?A: Only 9.3% or survey respondents were anxious AI would replace them. This article highlights more key data and trends on AI replacing jobs. https://novoresume.com/career-blog/ai-replacing-jobs-key-data Q: How is AI being used for deception in job interviews?A: 22.4% of AI-using respondents reported using AI in real time to help “whisper” answers to them during live video job interviews.Q: Are managers aware of their employees' AI use?A: Almost one quarter (21.6%) of AI users reported their manager does not know how much AI they use. Conversely, 46.9% say their manager knows everything regarding their AI use.Q: How should I include AI skills in my resume?A: The two best places to include AI skills are in the resume summary or the resume objective. Be sure to use data-driven statements to highlight your AI skills. See this blog post for more information on how to include AI Skills in your resume. https://novoresume.com/career-blog/include-ai-skills-on-your-resume MethodologyThis study was conducted among 1,000 U.S. full-time workers and reflects a census-balanced sample across regions. Of respondents, 858 reported using AI tools at work and were surveyed on usage patterns, while 142 non-users provided insight into perceptions of AI.About NovorésuméNovorésumé is a recruiter-approved resume builder designed to help job seekers around the world find career success. With its ATS-compatible resume templates , real-time resume optimizer, and innovative AI-supported tech, Novorésumé currently helps its 18 million users and counting land roles at top-tier companies like Apple, Tesla, and Google. Founded by job seekers and built for job seekers, Novorésumé is proud to be a resume builder for every career stage. Their platform is also a trusted source for job industry updates, expert advice on LinkedIn profile optimization, and other topics, and also offers a “Career Blog” to support website users in their job search.For those interested in exploring Novorésumé’s vast collection of resume templates and career support resources, please visit the official website to get started for free: https://novoresume.com/resume-templates

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