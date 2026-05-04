Rabbit Creek raised over $40,000 in 2025 to support homeless relief efforts in Tallahassee, FL, demonstrating the marketplace’s commitment to giving back.

Rabbit Creek Market (NASDAQ:RCM)

Raising over $40,000 for our neighbors in need is something this whole community should be proud of. It reflects who we are as a marketplace.” — Renee Miller, Owner

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rabbit Creek Market Raises Over $40,000 for Homeless Relief Efforts in Tallahassee

Rabbit Creek Market, a well-established antiques and collectibles marketplace in Tallahassee, Florida, has announced that it raised over $40,000 in 2025 to support local homeless relief efforts. The fundraising milestone reflects the marketplace’s dedication to community impact and its role as more than a retail destination for the Tallahassee area.

The funds raised mark a significant community effort organized through Rabbit Creek Market, channeling support toward homeless relief initiatives in the Tallahassee, FL area. For a marketplace rooted in community gathering and local commerce, the campaign highlights how independent retail spaces can serve as meaningful hubs for charitable action.

Rabbit Creek Market draws visitors from across the region as a Tallahassee, FL Vintage Market Destination known for its wide variety of vendors offering antiques, vintage goods, and collectibles. The marketplace’s reach within the community made it a natural platform for rallying support around a cause that matters to residents throughout the area.

The over $40,000 raised in 2025 underscores the power of community-centered businesses to drive meaningful charitable outcomes. Rabbit Creek Market remains committed to supporting the Tallahassee community both as a shopping destination and as an active participant in local causes.

A Message From the Owner

“Raising over $40,000 for our neighbors in need is something this whole community should be proud of. It reflects who we are as a marketplace, a place where people come together, and where we take seriously our responsibility to give back to Tallahassee. We are grateful to every vendor, shopper, and supporter who made this possible,” said Renee Miller, Owner of Rabbit Creek Market

About Rabbit Creek Market

Rabbit Creek Market is a multi-vendor antiques and collectibles marketplace located at 2811 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL 32308. The marketplace brings together a wide range of vendors offering antiques, vintage goods, and collectibles, making it a recognized shopping destination for the Tallahassee community and surrounding region.

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