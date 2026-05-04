Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Double R Municipal Utility District No. 2A of Hunt and Collin Counties (“Double R MUD”) and its purported officers for knowingly violating the Texas Open Meetings Act (“TOMA”). This unlawful activity was a part of a scheme to secretly take over and expand a political subdivision to facilitate the East Plano Islamic Center (“EPIC”) City development.

Double R MUD and its purported directors carried out a coordinated takeover during a meeting held in a remote field on September 12, 2025. The board terminated and replaced legal counsel, accepted the resignation of the entire board, appointed a completely new board, and attempted to annex more than 400 acres of land tied to the EPIC City development. In violation of the TOMA, the meeting notice failed to provide required public access and only provided vague information on the location. The directors also misrepresented the true scope of the actions being considered, including the connection to the illegal EPIC City development.

Attorney General Paxton is suing Double R MUD and its purported officers to void the attempted annexation and declare the Defendants’ actions unlawful under the TOMA. Additionally, this lawsuit seeks to secure injunctive relief to protect Texans from further violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act.

This lawsuit follows Attorney General Paxton’s previous actions challenging the purported directors’ unlawful appointments to the Double R MUD board. In that case, Attorney General Paxton secured a TRO preventing Double R MUD and its purported directors from taking any substantive action at a scheduled March 20 meeting, including directing operations or appointing new board members. Attorney General Paxton later secured a Temporary Injunction against the entities. This stopped future unlawful actions to support EPIC City and declared nearly all actions taken by the unqualified directors on or after September 12, 2025 null and void.

“EPIC City developers have tried to evade the law in any way possible, but I will fight to uncover and stop any illegal scheme that seeks to advance their project,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office has already proven that these individuals were unlawfully appointed to this MUD. Now we are using every legal tool available to hold them accountable, uphold transparency, and force compliance with Texas Open Meetings Act requirements.”

To read the lawsuit, click here.