WYDOT District 4 kicks off summer paving operations in Crook and Weston counties

SUNDANCE, Wyo. - Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) District 4 will begin seasonal paving operations in Crook and Weston Counties on Monday, May 11, weather permitting. These essential repairs target roadway damage caused by winter frost, snow removal, and heavy traffic wear to ensure the continued safety and efficiency of the region's highways.

Paving operations are a critical component of WYDOT’s mission. Each year, district administrators and maintenance supervisors conduct rigorous inspections to identify road segments that require immediate attention. These segments are often those that fall outside the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) guidelines but require proactive maintenance to ensure motorist safety. District 4 maintenance crews dedicate approximately 20,000 man-hours every summer to maintaining surface conditions, addressing ruts, cracking, and heaving to extend the life of Wyoming’s infrastructure.

Operations are scheduled to begin on the old US 14 Service Road between mile markers 1 and 2.5, as well as segments between mile markers 15 and 18. Upon completion, crews will transition to WYO 111 to perform repairs between mile markers 8 and 9. Other targeted locations for paving this season include WYO 24 between mile markers 18–18.8 and 31–32, and US 16 between mile markers 231 and 232. Additionally, maintenance teams will address surface conditions on WYO 116 North between mile markers 28.2 and 27.9, as well as WYO 450 between mile markers 28 and 28.5.

To complete these repairs, WYDOT crews will implement temporary lane closures and flagging operations to redirect traffic around work zones. While these work areas typically range from a few hundred feet to one mile in length, motorists should expect only minimal delays.

In the interest of worker safety, WYDOT reminds the public to strictly adhere to Wyoming’s "Move Over" law. When encountering stopped maintenance, construction, or utility vehicles on a multi-lane road, drivers are required to shift to the farthest lane away from the workers. On two-lane roads with speed limits of 45 mph or greater, motorists must slow down to at least 20 mph below the posted limit to provide a safe buffer. Failure to comply with these safety regulations can result in a $235 fine. Drivers are encouraged to stay alert, eliminate distractions, and provide crews with the necessary space to work safely.