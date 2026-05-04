Construction to begin on US 287 south of Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Crews with McGarvin-Moberly Construction and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are beginning construction to widen US 287 south of Laramie.

Crews have started mobilizing in the area, stripping topsoil, setting up staging sites, and delivering equipment and materials required for construction.

Work will begin at mile marker 404.81, on US 287 south of Laramie, on May 4. During construction, crews will widen the current two lanes of highway from Huron Street to City Ranch Road to five lanes, extending the existing four lanes of travel and center turning lane.

Motorists should expect lane changes and reduced speed limits. The public is encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers, and other traffic control, and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

The anticipated completion date for the project is late fall. All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.

