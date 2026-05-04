Mobridge Area Project Resuming on U.S. Highway 12 and S.D. Highway 1806

For Immediate Release:

Monday, May 4, 2026

Contact:

John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-961-4930

MOBRIDGE, S.D. - On Monday, May 4, 2026, paving operations are beginning for the multi-year project on U.S. Highway 12 from Mobridge to the west approximately 14 miles. Work will also take place on S.D. Highway 1806 both north and south of Highway 12. The project includes placement of a two-inch lift of asphalt concrete.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers and a pilot car guiding traffic during working hours. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes and are encouraged to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through the work zone. During non-working hours, traffic will return to normal operations.

The prime contractor on this $24.1 million project is Central Specialties, Inc., of Alexandria, MN. The overall project completion date is Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional project information, including project timelines, photos, and a detour map at https://dot.sd.gov/mobridge1806 .

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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