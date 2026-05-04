Celebrate the Annual Preakness Stakes With the Maryland Horse Farm Tour

May 4, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 4, 2026)—In honor of the annual Preakness Stakes, Marylanders and visitors alike are invited to experience one of our state’s most cherished traditions up close on Sunday, May 10, 2026. As part of the annual Preakness Festival, select horse farms across the state are providing a behind-the-scenes look at where some of Maryland’s current and future champion equestrians are born and raised.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Maryland Horse Industry Board invites fans and visitors of our state’s deep-rooted horse racing tradition on a free, self-guided tour from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2026. The tour is free to attend but advance registration is required to visit the farms. A digital program features the participating horse farms, as well as a curated list of local agribusinesses nearby.

Visitors will have the opportunity to stroll through some of Maryland’s most scenic horse farms, watch mares and foals in their natural setting, and learn firsthand about the breeding, care and training that go into producing elite equine athletes. The tour highlights Maryland’s rich equestrian heritage and showcases the vital role the horse industry plays in the state’s economy.

The tour provides an exciting opportunity to see mares and foals roam freely among the backdrop of some of Maryland’s most picturesque farms while learning more about the breeding and training programs of some of racing’s finest competitors.

After exploring the farms, guests are encouraged to continue their day by visiting Maryland’s Best to discover nearby farm stands, wineries and other local agri-businesses.

The Maryland Horse Farm Tour is presented in partnership with the Maryland Horse Breeders Association, Maryland Racing Commission, Maryland Million Ltd., Rosecroft Raceway, Cloverleaf Standardbred Owner’s Association, Maryland Department of Labor, Maryland Department of Agriculture and Maryland Horse Industry Board.

For more information, visit Maryland Horse or contact Maryland Horse Board Executive Director Anne Litz at [email protected] or (667) 408-0407.

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