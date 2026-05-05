Pulse Medical Assistant School to Open Huntsville Campus This Month

Pulse Medical Assistant School Huntsville Pain Management

Pulse Medical Assistant School will open a Huntsville campus with a 16-week medical assistant program and in-person labs at 185 Chateau Dr SW.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- orth Alabama is gaining a new on-ramp into healthcare careers this spring as Pulse Medical Assistant School prepares to launch its Huntsville campus at 185 Chateau Dr SW. The program brings Pulse's 16-week, online-first medical assistant curriculum to the Tennessee Valley, designed for adults who want a fast, affordable, hands-on path into the medical field.Designed for students who can't put their lives on hold, the program blends weekly live online instruction with four full-day, in-person Saturday labs and a required 80-hour externship inside a working medical office. Through the partnership that anchors the campus, students train in a affiliated office building alongside practicing clinicians, gaining real exposure to vital signs, EKG basics, phlebotomy, infection control, patient intake and documentation, and the rhythms of a live clinical setting."Training alongside experienced professionals gives students a clear advantage when entering the workforce," said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . "Our Huntsville campus is designed to provide that real-world experience while keeping education accessible and efficient."The program includes the cost of the National Healthcareer Association's Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam — so graduates leave nationally certified and debt-free. The accelerated format is tailored for career changers, parents, and working adults across Madison County who need a credential that translates directly into employable skills.Enrollment for the spring cohort, which begins May 11, 2026, is now open.About Pulse Medical Assistant School – Huntsville Pulse Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in healthcare. The 16-week program combines online instruction, in-person lab training, and an 80-hour clinical externship to help students graduate confident and workforce-ready. Pulse Medical Assistant School – Huntsville is located at 185 Chateau Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801.About Huntsville Pain Management The services provided by Huntsville Pain Management will relieve suffering for the patient and help them return to an active lifestyle. It will also result in considerable cost savings to the patient, employer, and insurance carrier.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive, practice-based training and strong local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.