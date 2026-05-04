Simple Simon’s Pizza Begins a New Chapter in Webb City with a Family Grand Opening Celebration

After closing its Joplin location, locally owned restaurant reopens off Route 66 with live music, community speakers, and two days of family-friendly events

WEBB CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A familiar name in local dining is opening its doors to a brand-new home—and inviting the entire community to celebrate together. Simple Simon’s Pizza has officially transitioned from its former location in Joplin and is proud to announce the grand opening of its new restaurant in Webb City, just off the historic Route 66.

More than just a move, this moment represents a renewed commitment to community, family, and faith-centered values—the same principles that have guided owner Andy Martin, a lifelong member of the area who has built his reputation not just as a business owner, but as a neighbor, supporter, and familiar face in the community.

“This has always been about more than pizza,” Martin shared. “It’s about giving families a place to gather, laugh, and spend time together. Webb City is a tight-knit community, and we’re honored to continue serving right here at home.”

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🎉 A GRAND OPENING BUILT FOR THE COMMUNITY

📅 May 5th & May 9th

To celebrate, Simple Simon’s Pizza is hosting a two-day Grand Opening Celebration designed to feel less like a promotion—and more like a true hometown gathering.

Families, friends, church groups, and neighbors are all invited to come out and enjoy:

* FREE Pizza Giveaways throughout the day 🍕

* Prize Giveaways and fun surprises for all ages

* Live Music bringing a welcoming, upbeat atmosphere 🎶

* Lunch & Dinner Buffets featuring customer favorites

* Games & Activities for kids and families

🎤 Special Community Guests Include:

* Gene Bebee of Destiny Church

* Local first responders

* Additional respected voices from the community

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❤️ ROOTED IN TRADITION, BUILT FOR TOGETHERNESS

Since its founding in the early 1980s, Simple Simon’s Pizza has remained focused on what matters most—good food, fair prices, and a welcoming place for families to come together. That mission continues in Webb City, where the new location has been thoughtfully created to reflect the values of the people it serves.

For Andy Martin, this reopening is deeply personal.

“This community has supported us for years,” he said. “This is our way of giving that support right back—by creating a place where people can come together, enjoy a meal, and feel at home.”

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📍 A FRESH START CLOSE TO HOME

Located just minutes from Joplin and positioned along Route 66, the new Webb City location keeps Simple Simon’s Pizza close to its longtime customers while opening the door to new families and visitors passing through.

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### JOIN THE CELEBRATION

Whether you’re a longtime customer or new to the area, the Webb City community is invited to come be part of something special—a celebration centered on family, faith, and fellowship.

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