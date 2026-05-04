MDC to host free fishing day for kids May 16 at Roaring River State Park

CASSVILLE, Mo. – Young anglers can experience the fun of catching fish during the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Kids Free Fishing Day in May at Roaring River State Park. This event is co-sponsored by MDC, Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Roaring River Adventures.

Kids Free Fishing Day will be May 16 with fishing hours from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. at Roaring River State Park, 24667 State Highway 112 in Cassville.

Children ages 15 and under may pick up free trout tags at the hatchery Friday, May 15, or all day during the event on Saturday, May 16.

Volunteers will be on hand to help the event. Children are encouraged to bring their own fishing equipment.

Parents are welcome to help their children, but adults are also asked to let them fish by themselves as much as possible. Only one pole may be used between the helper and the child. Adults are not allowed to fish in the designated children’s fishing zone.

Volunteers are needed to help with this event. Individuals wishing to volunteer do not need to be experienced anglers.

For more information, call MDC’s Roaring River Hatchery at 417-847-2430 or email Jared.Ballard@mdc.mo.gov, Terry.Gerke@mdc.mo.gov, or Brad.Farwell@mdc.mo.gov.

Learn more about Roaring River State Park at https://mostateparks.com/park/roaring-river-state-park.

Don’t miss out on something new in August

Family Fishing Day is coming to Roaring River State Park Aug. 15, which will be sponsored by MDC, Missouri State Parks, Roaring River Adventures, and others.

Fishing hours will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15. Trout will be stocked for the event throughout zone 1 and 2, parents are encouraged to spend the day fishing alongside their children.

Families can take part in a casting contest, tie flies, learn how to cast a fly rod and more. Never fished for trout before? Sign up for Learn2 Trout Fish class to learn the basics of fishing for trout at Missouri’s trout parks.

Kids 15 and under may pick up a free daily trout tag at the park store the day of the event or can receive their free kids fishing tag early on Friday, Aug. 14.

For more information about MDC events, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.



