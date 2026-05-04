MDC’s Powder Valley Nature Center to begin Wastewater Treatment Improvement project in May

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center will begin a wastewater treatment improvement project in May. Visitor will experience temporary access restrictions during the project, which will include a four-week closure of the nature center and its trails starting June 15.

The anticipated timeline for the project is as follows:

Friday, May 1— The contractor will begin staging equipment in the parking lot near the Broken Ridge Trail.

The contractor will begin staging equipment in the parking lot near the Broken Ridge Trail. Monday, May 4— The contractor will restrict access to a portion of the entrance road that is near the wastewater treatment facility. Vehicles can continue to pass through the area around the closed portion.

The contractor will restrict access to a portion of the entrance road that is near the wastewater treatment facility. Vehicles can continue to pass through the area around the closed portion. Monday, June 15— The nature center and its grounds will close to public access for four weeks while the current wastewater treatment facility is taken offline and improvements are implemented.

The nature center and its grounds will close to public access for four weeks while the current wastewater treatment facility is taken offline and improvements are implemented. Friday, July 10— The project will be completed (weather permitting).

The project will be completed (weather permitting). Saturday, July 11—The nature center and grounds will reopen for public use.

During the four-week closure, MDC suggests the following nearby MDC areas for visitors who would like an alternative hiking opportunity:

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.