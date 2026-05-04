Fort Benning partners with City of Clarksville, improving remote training sites support

CAMP FRANK D. MERRILL, Ga.— The Fort Benning Garrison Command hosted an official ceremonial signing, April 20, 2026, for two intergovernmental support agreements (IGSA) with the City of Clarksville, Ga.; formalizing a partnership to enhance essential services at Camp Frank D. Merrill, Camp James E. Rudder, Fla., and Fort Benning, Ga. “Today represents a major step forward in how we sustain our facilities and support our people,” said Elizabeth Guzman, Fort Benning IGSA manager. “These partnerships are extremely important because they provide us with the efficiencies the Army needs to support readiness, not just at our main post, but at our remote training sites as well.” Fort Benning is entering into two separate 10-year IGSAs with the City of Clarksville. The first partnership will provide critical maintenance and servicing for washer and dryer units at Fort Benning, Camp Merrill, and Camp Rudder. The second partnership will provide Camp Merrill with grounds maintenance, pest control, and refuse collection. The IGSAs were made official with signatures from Fort Benning Garrison Commander, Col. Jerel “J.D.” Evans; 5th Ranger Training Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Robert Wilson; and Clarksville Mayor, Franklin Brown during a ceremony attended by key leaders from the U.S. Army and the City of Clarksville. “Today, I stand proud of the partnership that the U.S. Army and Fort Benning has trusted us with, not only as the Mayor of Clarksville, but also as a Veteran who served our country” said Brown. Using IGSAs is a cost-effective way for Army installations to acquire services from state or local governments while building stronger relationships with surrounding communities. Military services are authorized by federal law to use such partnerships if they enhance mission readiness, increase efficiencies, or reduce costs. “These partnerships are crucial elements in our mission to support readiness, enable the well-being of our community, and improve infrastructure,” said Evans. “We are eager to see the positive impact these agreements will have, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with the City of Clarksville.”