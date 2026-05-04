Mike Burnett, CEO and Co-Founder of SmartMarket Solutions, Named to 2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100

The Titan 100 program recognizes the region’s top 100 CEOs and C-level executives based on demonstrated leadership within their industries.

I’m humbled and honored to be named to the inaugural 2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100. As co-founder and CEO of SmartMarket Solutions, I'm grateful to share this recognition with our team.” — Mike Burnett

CLEARFIELD, UT, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartMarket Solutions is proud to announce that Mike Burnett, the company's CEO and co-founder, has been named to the 2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes the region’s top 100 CEOs and C-level executives based on demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and passion within their industries.

This year's honorees represent the breadth of Salt Lake City's business landscape, spanning manufacturing, information technology, financial services, consumer goods and services, and the non-profit sector. Collectively, the 2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100 honorees and their companies employ more than 42,000 individuals and generate over $12 billion in annual revenues.

"I’m humbled and honored to be named to the inaugural 2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100," said Mike Burnett, CEO and co-founder of SmartMarket Solutions. "As co-founder and CEO of SmartMarket Solutions, I'm grateful to share this recognition with our team. I've been blessed to have a front-row seat to what they build every single day: the problems they solve, the care they bring to our owner/operators, and the way they show up for each other."

Burnett and his fellow Titans will be celebrated at the annual Salt Lake City Titan 100 awards ceremony on Thursday, August 27, 2026. Honorees will also be featured in a limited-edition Salt Lake City Titan 100 digital book and profiled on the Titan 100 platform throughout the year.

For the full list of 2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100 honorees, visit titan100.biz/2026-saltlakecity-titan-100.

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