Wireless History Foundation Announces 2026 Wireless Hall of Fame Inductees

Five honorees will be inducted into the Wireless Hall of Fame at this fall's annual awards dinner in Washington, D.C.

These five individuals changed the trajectory of this industry in ways that still resonate today. We are proud to welcome the 2026 Wireless Hall of Fame inductees.” — John Janowiak, WHF President & CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless History Foundation (WHF) will induct five honorees into the prestigious Wireless Hall of Fame at its annual awards dinner in the Washington, D.C. metro area, on October 5, 2026. This year’s inductees are:Brian E. Boyle: Founder and CEO of Appex Inc., Credit Technologies/Lightbridge, and MicroFinancial. Mr. Boyle played a critical role in developing business operations and financial systems that enabled cellular networks to expand nationally and reach a broad consumer market.Jim Bugel: President, FirstNet Program at AT&T. Recognized for his success in both commercial wireless leadership and public safety innovation. Mr. Bugel collaborated with America’s public safety leaders in advocating for Congress to pass legislation establishing the First Responder Network Authority. Following the 2017 selection of AT&T as network contractor, he led AT&T’s successful “50 states and territories opt-in” campaign and buildout of FirstNet.John E. DeFeo: CMO, President, and CEO of NewVector/US West Cellular. Cellular pioneer recognized for introducing innovative marketing and management strategies to early systems across 14 western states. Mr. DeFeo built a series of industry firsts that became the standard for the cellular industry.Julius Knapp: Chief of the FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology. Over his 40-year FCC career, Mr. Knapp was instrumental in keeping spectrum management at the forefront of policy, technology, and economics, shaping the technical and regulatory developments of the U.S. wireless industry into the 21st century.Craig Snyder: Founder and CEO of VIKOR Teleconstruction. Mr. Snyder is recognized for his lifelong leadership in elevating tower safety, standards, and professionalism, bridging hands-on field experience, engineering rigor, and industry advocacy to create a safer, stronger, and more sustainable wireless infrastructure ecosystem."These five individuals changed the trajectory of this industry in ways that still resonate today. It is an honor to ensure their contributions are part of the permanent record,” said WHF President & CEO John Janowiak. “We are proud to welcome the 2026 Wireless Hall of Fame inductees."The 2026 Wireless Hall of Fame Awards Dinner will be held on Monday, October 5, 2026, at the Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City in the Washington, D.C. metro area. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Flora Tromelin at ftromelin@wirelesshistoryfoundation.org.About the Wireless History FoundationFounded in 2008, the Wireless History Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed to preserve and promote the history of the wireless industry. To learn more, visit www.wirelesshistoryfoundation.org

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