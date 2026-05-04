Lavish Lifestyle expands into solar panel cleaning, serving Ogden, Pleasantview, and surrounding northern Utah communities.

Lavish Lifestyle (NASDAQ:LL)

Solar panels only perform when they’re clean. We’re bringing the same care to panels that we bring to every window we clean.” — Clark Peterson, Owner

NORTH OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lavish Lifestyle Adds Solar Panel Cleaning to Its Ogden-Area Service Lineup



Lavish Lifestyle has announced the addition of solar panel cleaning to its growing list of exterior services, now available to residential and commercial property owners in Ogden, Pleasantview, and the surrounding northern Utah communities. The new service addresses a growing need among local solar panel owners who require regular professional cleaning to maintain energy output and protect their investment.

Dirt, dust, pollen, bird droppings, and mineral deposits accumulate on solar panels over time and can significantly reduce their efficiency. Lavish Lifestyle’s solar panel cleaning service offers property owners a professional solution to keep panels operating at full capacity, handled by the same team already trusted for window cleaning and lighting installation across the region.

The expansion follows the company’s established approach of delivering reliable exterior care across northern Utah. Lavish Lifestyle currently provides Window Cleaning & Lighting Solutions including residential window cleaning, commercial window cleaning, permanent lighting, holiday lighting, temporary lighting, and security lighting. Adding solar panel cleaning extends that commitment to a service that complements the company’s existing expertise in professional exterior care.

Homeowners and businesses in Ogden, Pleasantview, North Ogden, Plain City, West Haven, Layton, Syracuse, Logan, and Salt Lake can now access solar panel cleaning through Lavish Lifestyle alongside its full suite of exterior services. The company’s focus on quality workmanship and local service remains consistent across every offering it brings to the communities it serves.

A Message From the Owner

“Solar panels are a real investment, and a lot of homeowners don’t realize how much dirty panels can cost them in lost energy production. Adding solar panel cleaning felt like a natural step for us, we’re already out there caring for the exterior of people’s homes and businesses, and this is one more way we can make a genuine difference. Our goal is to be the team northern Utah property owners call for all of it,” said Clark Peterson, Owner.

About Lavish Lifestyle

Lavish Lifestyle is a northern Utah exterior services company located at 263 East, 2300 North, North Ogden, UT 84414 offering residential window cleaning, commercial window cleaning, solar panel cleaning, permanent lighting, holiday lighting, temporary lighting, and security lighting. The company serves homeowners and businesses across Ogden, Pleasantview, North Ogden, Plain City, West Haven, Layton, Syracuse, Logan, Salt Lake, and surrounding communities.

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