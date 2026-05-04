Trusted Media Brands Partners With Trinity Audio to Expand Audio Across Digital Titles

Trusted Media Brands Trinity Audio

Trinity Audio’s player is being deployed across select Trusted Media Brands properties, enabling audio access to written editorial content.

Our audiences trust us for great stories, helpful advice, and inspiration, and now they can hear it too. Working with Trinity Audio helps us meet readers wherever they are".” — Jonathan Hills, Product | Content Strategy, Trusted Media Brands

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinity Audio, the leading audio content platform for publishers, is proud to welcome Trusted Media Brands as its latest partner. The collaboration brings Trinity’s smart audio player to a suite of beloved digital destinations, making content more accessible and engaging than ever.Starting April, Trinity Audio’s player is being integrated across Trusted Media Brands’ network, including:· Taste of Home· Reader’s Digest· Family Handyman· The Healthy· Birds & BloomsThis partnership marks another step forward in empowering publishers with tools that transform written content into immersive listening experiences — seamlessly, automatically, and at scale.“We’re excited to work with Trusted Media Brands, whose titles have been household staples for decades,” said Ron Jaworski, CEO at Trinity Audio. “Together, we’re turning timeless stories and trusted advice into engaging audio journeys for today’s audience.”“Our audiences trust us for great stories, helpful advice, and inspiration — and now they can hear it all, too. Working with Trinity Audio means we can meet readers where they are: in the kitchen, on the go, or anywhere in between,” said Jonathan Hills, Product | Content Strategy at Trusted Media Brands.Trusted Media Brands joins a growing roster of publishers using Trinity Audio to boost time-on-site, increase engagement, and open up new opportunities for monetization through high-impact audio.About Trinity AudioTrinity Audio helps publishers and brands accelerate their audio strategy by transforming content into smart, scalable audio experiences — from text-to-speech articles to AI podcasting and dynamic distribution

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.