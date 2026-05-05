Evelyn Elphia Releases 'Mindless As F*ck, A Raw, Funny, No-BS Guide to Inner Peace for When Life Gets… Lifey'

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MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and former holistic private chef for celebrity clients including Lauren and Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith, Evelyn Elphia, announces the release of her debut book "Mindless As F*ck: The No BS Survival Guide to Inner Peace and Outer Power."The antithesis of a “love and light” book that is raw, unpolished, non performative, uncomfortable and real, the book is packed with cultural commentary and a sharp Caribbean side-eye, written for real life, not some perfectly curated, incense-filled version of it.Rooted in her St. Lucian background, where laughter, honesty, and calling things out is part of the culture, Elphia brings a voice to the wellness space that’s been largely missing, one that can roll its eyes at the nonsense, laugh at the chaos over a glass of wine, and still deliver tools that actually work.At the core of "Mindless As F*ck: The No BS Survival Guide to Inner Peace and Outer Power" is a disruptive idea: What if “mindfulness,” as it’s taught today, is actually doing the opposite of what it’s supposed to do?Through linguistic breakdown, lived experience, and real-world application, Elphia reveals how modern interpretations of mindfulness may be giving the nervous system the wrong instructions, creating more mental noise instead of less.“You’re not bad at meditation. You might just be working with a word that’s telling your brain to do the opposite of what you want.”Instead of adding more rituals, rules, and pressure to “get it right,” "Mindless As F*ck: The No BS Survival Guide to Inner Peace and Outer Power" focuses on what most people actually need which is less noise, less internal commentary and less mental chaos running the show.Elphia’s approach wasn’t built in retreat centers or curated wellness spaces. It was forged in real life, working as a private chef in high-pressure environments, balancing demanding schedules, personal transformation, and the kind of everyday stress that doesn’t pause for your healing journey.“I wasn’t trying to become more spiritual,” Elphia says. “I was trying not to lose my mind in traffic, at work, or in my own head.”Blending Caribbean perspective, sharp cultural commentary, neuroscience-informed practices, nervous system regulation, and Ayurvedic principles, the book delivers grounded tools through humor, honesty, and real-life scenarios everyday people actually recognize.Rather than adding more practices to an already overwhelmed system, the book focuses on:-reducing mental clutter-improving clarity and decision-making-regulating the nervous system in real-life situations-applying awareness in everyday environments—not ideal onesWho It’s For"Mindless As F*ck: The No BS Survival Guide to Inner Peace and Outer Power" is written for people who:-feel overwhelmed by overthinking and constant mental noise-are skeptical of traditional self-help approaches-want practical tools that work in real-world conditions-value clarity, independence, and critical thinkingAvailability"Mindless As F*ck: The No BS Survival Guide to Inner Peace and Outer Power" was released on May 1, 2026, through Wise Tracks Publishing.Media interviews, excerpts, and additional materials are available upon request.Please visit evelynelphia.com for more information.Buy the book on Amazon

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