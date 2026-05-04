AI Adoption Expert Angie Carel to Speak at WSI's 2026 Global Convention

AI adoption expert Angie Carel to speak at the WSI Global Convention

Most AI training right now is centred on tools and tech. What I’m seeing, though, is that the agencies pulling ahead are the ones learning how to think with AI.” — Angie Carel, AI Adoption Expert

TORONTO, ONT, CANADA, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gap between investing in AI and effectively putting it to work remains one of the most persistent challenges facing small and medium-sized businesses. As part of its commitment to strengthening the real-world AI capabilities its Consultants bring to their clients, WSI will welcome AI adoption expert Angie Carel to speak at its Global Convention in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, June 2–5, 2026.

Named one of the Top 50 Women to Watch in AI and featured as a leading entrepreneur by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, she brings a track record that spans both the technical and strategic sides of generative AI. She currently advises higher education institutions participating in the $500M Lilly Endowment AI initiative and has been a featured speaker and panelist on national and international stages.

“Most AI training right now is centred on tools and tech. What I’m seeing, though, is that the agencies pulling ahead are the ones learning how to think with AI,” said Angie Carel. “When you start spotting the workflows already happening in your business—and where the right build can give you 10x your time back—that’s when it clicks. That’s the shift I want to bring to WSI, so agencies walk away excited about what they can actually build.”

Carel’s session will support WSI’s broader focus on helping its Consultants translate AI potential into practical outcomes for their clients. The Convention is designed to strengthen the field-tested capabilities WSI Consultants bring back to clients, with a focus on practical implementation, not theory. Her expertise in AI adoption reinforces WSI's ability to help clients cut through the noise and make confident, informed decisions about where and how AI fits into their business.

"Most businesses don't struggle with AI because the technology is too complex. They struggle because there's no one showing them how to apply it to the way they actually operate their business," said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. "That’s the gap our Consultants close every day, and sessions like Angie’s help us continue sharpening how we deliver that impact for our clients."

To learn how WSI Consultants help businesses turn AI into practical, measurable results worldwide, visit wsiworld.com.

About WSI

WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI consultants dedicated to helping businesses grow. With 30 years of experience, WSI combines smart, results-driven strategies with a human-centered approach to deliver measurable success. Guided by its mission to unlock a world of possibility, WSI believes digital transformation should enhance, not replace, the people behind a business. This philosophy is reflected in its tagline: Embrace Digital. Stay Human.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.