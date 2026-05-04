NAES Acquires Industrial Machinery Diagnostics (iMD) Turbine Vibration Subject Matter Experts 

NAES agreed to bring aboard turbine vibration matter experts from iMD LLC, a provider of vibration diagnostics & fault-finding services for rotating equipment.

ISSAQUAH, WA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAES Corporation (“NAES”) announced it has agreed to bring aboard turbine vibration matter experts from Industrial Machinery Diagnostics (iMD) LLC , a premier provider of vibration diagnostics and fault-finding services for rotating equipment. The transaction expands the capabilities of NAES Engineered Performance (EP), strengthening its position as a technical leader in vibration diagnostics and rotating equipment reliability.“We are excited to welcome iMD’s highly specialized vibration experts to NAES, as their rare and in‑demand skill set brings tremendous value at a time when the power generation and industrial markets need reliability more than ever,” said Kyle Bryan, Vice President of Power Generation for NAES Engineered Performance. “Their specialized vibration expertise and decades of field experience represent a powerful addition to our Engineered Performance team. This acquisition meaningfully enhances our vibration capabilities and strengthens both our Advisory Services and Modeling & Diagnostics offerings.”Vibration diagnostics and fault finding on industrial rotating equipment is complex and often mission-critical, requiring highly specialized skills and tools. iMD’s engineers bring decades of deep rotating equipment expertise and are known for arriving on site prepared to quickly investigate and resolve machinery issues, from small balance‑of‑plant fans to large steam and gas turbine generators.“We are excited to join the NAES family,” said IMD principal engineers Tim McGinley, P.E., and Mark Jordan, P.E. “Our team takes great pride in combining high‑quality vibration data with advanced diagnostic analysis to solve complex machinery challenges for our clients. As part of NAES, we are eager to expand our expertise across a broader portfolio and continue enhancing turbine reliability for customers across the industry.About iMDIndustrial Machinery Diagnostics (IMD) LLC is a premier provider of vibration diagnostics and fault‑finding services for rotating equipment. IMD’s engineers are recognized for bringing high‑quality data, advanced diagnostic analysis, and decades of rotating equipment experience to solve complex machinery challenges for clients worldwide.About NAESNAES is an independent services company dedicated to optimizing the performance of energy facilities across the power generation and industrial landscape. Founded in 1980, NAES and it’s more than 3,000 team members bring decades of experience in operations, maintenance, construction, engineering, and technical support to build, operate, and maintain both traditional and renewable energy facilities. NAES leverages a diverse customer base and a wide range of operational requirements to deliver tailored, high-value solutions. This reach and expertise enable NAES to operate and optimize critical energy infrastructure, helping customers improve reliability, efficiency, and long-term asset performance.

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