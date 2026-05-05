Alpert Jewish Family Service Marks Year of Record Impact, Serving More Than 12,000 Across Palm Beach County

Alpert JFS Alpert JFS 2026 Annual Meeting Dr. Reuben Romirowsky, Tali Shear, Dr. Elaine Rotenberg Arlene Kline and Jennifer Lesser Dr. Reuben Romirowsky, Susan Phelan, Ralph Pittman

Annual Meeting Highlights Growth in Mental Health Services and Expanding Demand Across the Community

Organizations like ours are not optional; they are essential to ensuring that individuals and families have somewhere to turn when they need help most.” — Dr. Reuben Romirowsky, CEO of Alpert Jewish Family Service

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS), one of Palm Beach County’s primary providers of integrated mental health and social services, marked a year of significant growth and community impact at its 2026 Annual Meeting, highlighting services delivered to more than 12,000 individuals and families across the region.As demand for mental health care, financial assistance, and support services continues to rise, Alpert JFS plays a central role in the community’s social service safety net, providing critical, wraparound care to vulnerable populations including seniors, Holocaust survivors, families in crisis, and individuals with disabilities.“We are seeing growing demand across every aspect of our work, and in many cases, needs are becoming more complex and urgent,” said Dr. Reuben Romirowsky, CEO of Alpert Jewish Family Service. “Organizations like ours are not optional; they are essential to ensuring that individuals and families have somewhere to turn when they need help most.”A Year of Impact and GrowthOver the past year, Alpert JFS:-Served more than 12,000 individuals across Palm Beach County-Expanded the Fund for Mental Health Services, now nearing $1 million-Enhanced programs and services across its West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Boynton Beach locations-Grew programming within Melvin J. & Claire Levine Jewish Residential & Family Service (Levine JRFS), including the Apartment Program and Center for -Belonging and Wellbeing-Raised more than $722,000 through the annual No Excuse for Abuse event, which drew a record-setting crowd of nearly 500 supporters.Since its founding, Alpert JFS has also delivered over 450,000 hours of care to vulnerable populations, including Holocaust survivors. The organization continues to invest in future generations through initiatives such as its Teen Trainer program and Trailblazers Group, which promote mental health awareness, leadership development, and community engagement.Recognizing Community LeadershipThe Annual Meeting honored individuals whose leadership, service, and philanthropy help sustain and expand Alpert JFS’s impact across the community, including:-Tali Shear, Future Leader Award-Jay Ackerman, Bernie Silbert Award-Susan Phelan, Sol Freedman Award-Keith Kleinick, Linda White Volunteer Award-Arlene Kline, Award of Distinction-Dr. Iris Kiner, Susan Schactel Memorial Endowment Award-Carolyn Gleimer Silbey, Lifetime Achievement AwardMembers of the Holocaust Advisory Committee were also recognized for their service: Jack Abramowitz, Mary Eckstein, Collette Herman, Simone Kaufman, Kurt Leuchter, Alexander Metzger, and Charlotte Plotsky.Graduating Teen Trainers were honored for their leadership and commitment to promoting mental health awareness and healthy relationships. Residents of Levine Jewish Residential & Family Service contributed a musical performance, reflecting the importance of programs that provide structure, dignity, and community for adults with disabilities.Looking AheadAs needs continue to grow, Alpert JFS remains focused on expanding access to care while strengthening the long-term sustainability of its programs. The organization’s ongoing initiatives are designed to ensure that essential services remain accessible, responsive, and stable for the individuals and families who depend on them. Sustaining and expanding this work will require continued community investment and leadership to meet the evolving needs of Palm Beach County.About Alpert Jewish Family ServiceFounded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is one of Palm Beach County’s leading providers of mental health and social services. The organization strengthens families, promotes mental wellness, and supports vulnerable members of the community through counseling, psychiatric services, residential programs for adults with disabilities, food security programs, emergency financial assistance, and specialized services for seniors and Holocaust survivors. With more than 100 professionals serving over 12,000 individuals annually, Alpert JFS is a trusted resource for children, families, and older adults across Palm Beach County. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or call 561-684-1991.

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