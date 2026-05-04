Patton PDR expands beyond commercial service with a new consumer-facing facility, giving West Texas drivers direct access to professional paintless dent repair.

Patton PDR Inc (NASDAQ:PDR)

We built this business serving dealerships and fleets. Now we’re bringing that same expertise to everyday drivers across West Texas.” — Patrick Overby, CEO of Patton PDR Inc.

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patton PDR Inc Opens New Facility to Bring Expert Dent Repair Directly to West Texas Drivers

Patton PDR Inc has announced the opening of a new consumer-facing facility, marking the company’s first formal expansion into the business-to-consumer market. For over 30 years, Patton PDR Inc has built its reputation serving dealerships, auto shops, oil field fleets, and commercial clients across West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. This new facility opens that same level of professional paintless dent repair to individual vehicle owners for the first time.

The move reflects a deliberate expansion of the company’s service model. While its commercial partnerships remain a cornerstone of operations with more than 60 dealerships and commercial clients across the region, Patton PDR Inc now offers drivers a dedicated space to access PDR Services for Drivers, Dealerships & Fleets under one roof. Consumers seeking hail damage repair, dent removal, and paintless dent repair solutions now have a direct path to one of West Texas’s most experienced providers.

Patton PDR Inc serves customers in Odessa, Midland, Andrews, Big Spring, Lubbock, San Angelo, and Hobbs, New Mexico. The new facility strengthens the company’s ability to meet growing consumer demand in these communities, backed by the same expertise and veteran-owned professionalism that commercial clients have trusted for decades. As a veteran-owned business, Patton PDR Inc has long stood for dependable, quality-first service, values that carry directly into this next chapter of growth.

A Message From the Owner

“We built this business serving dealerships and commercial fleets, and that work isn’t going anywhere. But there has always been a need for this level of expertise among everyday drivers in West Texas, and we’re ready to meet it. Opening this facility means more people can experience the quality our commercial partners have counted on for over 30 years,” said Patrick Overby, CEO of Patton PDR Inc.

About Patton PDR Inc.

Patton PDR Inc is a veteran-owned paintless dent repair company based in 2565 E 2nd St, Odessa, TX 79761, serving West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. With over 30 years of experience, the company has established strong relationships with dealerships, auto shops, commercial fleets, and other partners across the region. Patton PDR Inc is now proud to extend its professional PDR services directly to individual vehicle owners. To learn more call (432) 703-3915.

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