Over 30 Companies Present at the May 5-7 Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Meet With the Teams Running Mining Operations Across Five Continents and More Than a Dozen Countries To request one-on-one meetings with management: https://lnkd.in/gRqu22-P

Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium, Vanadium, Antimony, Tungsten, Rare Earths, Lithium, Manganese, Phosphate, and Platinum Group Metals on the May 5-7 Agenda

Critical minerals haven’t been this central to government policy in recent memory—secure supply matters, and this conference connects investors at the right moment.” — David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. invites investors to the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference , a B2i Digital Featured Conference , May 5-7, 2026.B2i Digital is the Official Marketing Partner, supporting the conference through digital marketing, social media, and company profiles.More than thirty public companies will present. The lineup spans gold, silver, copper, uranium, vanadium, antimony, tungsten, rare earths, lithium, manganese, phosphate, and platinum group metals, plus royalty and streaming companies, with operations across North America, South America, Australia, Europe, Africa, and Papua New Guinea.Each company has 30 minutes for a live presentation and Q&A. One-on-one meeting requests are available through the VIC site, with replays available on B2i Digital and OTC Markets YouTube channels."Critical minerals haven’t been this central to government policy in recent memory. The U.S. Defense Production Act, EU sourcing requirements, and Australian and Canadian critical minerals strategies have all converged on the same conclusion: secure supply matters. This conference puts more than thirty management teams in front of investors at exactly the right moment," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital.To request one-on-one meetings with management:For more details:Presenting companies as of May 4, 2026 (subject to change):Day 1, Tuesday, May 5, 2026:9:30 AM ET: Novo Resources Corp. (OTCQB: NSRPF | TSX: NVO)10:00 AM ET: Atlas Lithium Corporation (Nasdaq: ATLX)10:30 AM ET: Anfield Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: AEC | TSXV: AEC)11:00 AM ET: Denarius Metals Corp. (OTCQX: DNRSF | CBOE CA: DMET)11:30 AM ET: Electric Metals (USA) Limited (OTCQB: EMUS | TSXV: EML)12:00 PM ET: Resolution Minerals Ltd. (OTCQB: RLMLF | ASX: RML)12:30 PM ET: Altona Rare Earths Plc (OTCQB: ANRCF | LSE: REE)1:00 PM ET: Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCQX: VIPRF | TSXV: VIPR)1:30 PM ET: Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCQX: GPGCF | TSXV: GPAC)2:00 PM ET: Volta Metals Ltd. (OTCQB: VOLMF | CSE: VLTA)2:30 PM ET: Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML)3:00 PM ET: Kodiak Copper Corp. (OTCQX: KDKCF | TSXV: KDK)Day 2, Wednesday, May 6, 2026:9:30 AM ET: Andean Silver Ltd. (OTCQX: ADSLF | ASX: ASL)10:00 AM ET: Ecora Royalties PLC (OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR | TSX: ECOR)10:30 AM ET: Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE American: CNL | TSX: CNL)11:00 AM ET: Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)11:30 AM ET: Gold Terra Resource Corp. (OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT)12:00 PM ET: Cerrado Gold Inc. (OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT)12:30 PM ET: First Phosphate Corp. (OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS | OTCQX-ADR: FPHOY | FSE: KD0)1:00 PM ET: RPX Gold Inc. (OTCQB: RDEXF | TSXV: RPX)1:30 PM ET: Aurum Resources Ltd (ASX: AUE)2:00 PM ET: Galantas Gold Corp. (OTCID: GALKF | TSXV: GAL)2:30 PM ET: First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF)3:00 PM ET: Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ)3:30 PM ET: Luca Mining Corp. (OTCQX: LUCMF | TSXV: LUCA)Day 3, Thursday, May 7, 2026:9:30 AM ET: Centaurus Metals Ltd. (OTCQX: CTTZF | ASX: CTM)10:00 AM ET: Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (Nasdaq: ATCX)10:30 AM ET: Power Metallic Mines Inc. (OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN)11:00 AM ET: Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (OTCQB: PGEZF | TSXV: PGE)11:30 AM ET: Dryden Gold Corp. (OTCQX: DRYGF | TSXV: DRY)12:00 PM ET: Banyan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: BYAGF | TSXV: BYN)12:30 PM ET: Tinka Resources Limited (OTCQX: TKRFF | TSXV: TK)1:00 PM ET: Western Exploration Inc. (OTCQX: WEXPF | TSXV: WEX)For registration and company profiles, please visit:Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.6 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings℠, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout Virtual Investor ConferencesVirtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand.Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information:OTC Markets Group Inc.Virtual Investor Conferencesinfo@virtualinvestorconferences.comDisclosure & DisclaimerB2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy.This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision.Media:

Over 30 Companies are presenting at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

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