Medical Cannabis Rescheduling Increases Need for Clinician Education: TheAnswerPage.com Launches Cannabis CME/CE Course

www.TheAnswerPage.com Cannabis and Cannabinoids in Clinical Practice CME/CE course library www.TheAnswerPage.com

Clinician education on medical cannabis is more important than ever before, as patient interest, product use, and demand for guidance continue to rise.

Medical cannabis rescheduling will accelerate patient interest, use, and demand for guidance from healthcare professionals. Clinicians need evidence-based cannabis education more than ever.” — Stephen B. Corn, MD

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheAnswerPage.com, a nationally recognized and multi-award-winning provider of continuing medical education, today announced the launch of its new flagship 4-credit CME/CE course, Cannabis and Cannabinoids in Clinical Practice.

As medical cannabis regulation continues to evolve, clinicians in nearly every specialty are encountering patients who use cannabis-based products. However, few healthcare professionals have received adequate education in cannabinoid pharmacology, cannabis-related health effects, adverse reactions, medication interactions, perioperative implications, or the practical clinical management of patients who use cannabis-based products.

“Patients are already making healthcare decisions involving cannabis—often with incomplete or inaccurate information,” said Meredith Fisher-Corn, MD, Editor-in-Chief of TheAnswerPage.com and author of the course. “Clinicians need the ability to interpret evidence objectively, identify potential harms, recognize where benefit may exist, and provide thoughtful guidance tailored to the individual patient. Sound education helps clinicians provide better medical care.”

Developed for physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, physician assistants, and other healthcare professionals, the course is designed to help close that educational gap with practical, clinically relevant guidance grounded in current evidence.

The program is organized into two integrated sections:

• How Cannabis Works in the Body – reviews the endocannabinoid system, cannabinoid pharmacology, routes of administration, pharmacokinetics, product variability, and clinically relevant drug interactions.

• Clinical Effects and Therapeutic Use of Cannabis – examines cannabis-related effects across major organ systems, evaluates therapeutic evidence for commonly cited conditions, reviews cannabis use in high-risk populations, and addresses important clinical complications including cannabis use disorder (CUD) and cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS) with practical case-based scenarios.

The activity also emphasizes critical appraisal of evidence, helping clinicians distinguish high-quality clinical data from marketing claims, anecdote, and misinformation.

Accordingly, the course is designed to help clinicians communicate more effectively with patients and provide balanced, evidence-based guidance.

“The recent medical cannabis rescheduling will likely accelerate patient interest, product use, and demand for guidance from healthcare professionals,” said Stephen B. Corn, MD, Founder of TheAnswerPage.com. “That means clinicians need balanced, evidence-based education now more than ever. They need to understand the current therapeutic evidence, safety considerations, risks, drug interactions, and how best to counsel patients responsibly in this rapidly evolving area of clinical care.”

The course is especially relevant to professionals in primary care, emergency medicine, anesthesia, psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiology, gastroenterology, geriatrics, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and pharmacy practice.

For more than a decade, TheAnswerPage.com has been a leader in cannabis-related clinician education and has provided required or state-aligned educational programs in multiple jurisdictions across the United States.

Cannabis and Cannabinoids in Clinical Practice is now available at www.TheAnswerPage.com

TheAnswerPage.com also launched a 2-credit CME/CE course on Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD) and Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) on May 5, 2026.

About TheAnswerPage.com

TheAnswerPage.com is a multi-award-winning provider of accredited continuing medical education (CME/CE) for healthcare professionals. The company develops clinically relevant, evidence-based educational programs designed to improve decision-making and patient care. It works with Departments of Health, medical associations, hospital systems, and healthcare organizations to help meet evolving educational needs.

Leadership of TheAnswerPage.com

Stephen B. Corn, MD is Founder of TheAnswerPage.com and an internationally recognized physician educator in cannabis medicine, pain medicine, and opioid prescribing. A board-certified anesthesiologist, he served for more than 25 years on the faculty of Harvard Medical School-affiliated teaching hospitals, including as Associate Professor. Dr. Corn is an award-winning inventor holding more than 30 U.S. and international patents focused on patient safety and medical education. He was named “Medical Professional of the Year” by Americans for Safe Access and “Champion in Health Care” by the Boston Business Journal and has been featured on Sirius XM Radio and CBS News. In 2017, he and Meredith Fisher-Corn, MD received the International Association for Cannabinoid Medicines Special Award for major contributions to the reintroduction of cannabis as medicine.

Meredith Fisher-Corn, MD is a board-certified anesthesiologist, physician educator, and Editor-in-Chief of TheAnswerPage.com. A graduate of Duke University School of Engineering and the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, she completed residency and fellowship training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School. She practiced clinical anesthesiology for nearly a decade and has served as Editor-in-Chief since 2007. Dr. Fisher-Corn has overseen the development of more than 200 accredited CME/CE programs and has authored numerous nationally recognized courses on the endocannabinoid system and the therapeutic use of cannabinoids, including required or state-aligned educational programs in multiple U.S. jurisdictions. She has received national and international awards for her work in medical education.

Media Contact

Stephen B. Corn, MD

www.TheAnswerPage.com

Founder and Founding Editor-in-Chief

Feedback@TheAnswerPage.com

800 801 2239

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