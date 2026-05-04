Vitkac Expands Contemporary Luxury Offering with RÓHE, A Leader In Quiet Luxury

The addition of RÓHE reflects growing demand from Vitkac’s 80,000+ loyalty members for curated, modern luxury alongside iconic heritage brands.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vitkac, one of Europe’s premier luxury online shopping destinations, today announced the addition of RÓHE to its growing portfolio of contemporary designers, further strengthening its position as a curator of modern luxury.RÓHE, the Amsterdam-based label known for its refined minimalism and timeless design, is widely recognized as a leader in the quiet luxury movement, an aesthetic defined by subtle sophistication, exceptional craftsmanship, and enduring style.The expansion comes as Vitkac Luxury Online Shop continues to respond to evolving consumer preferences, particularly among its community of more than 80,000 Vitkac Loyalty Rewards members, who are increasingly seeking a curated blend of emerging contemporary designers and established luxury houses.Meeting the Demand for Curated LuxuryToday’s luxury consumer is shifting away from overt branding and toward pieces that emphasize quality, versatility, and longevity. Vitkac has positioned itself at the forefront of this movement by carefully selecting designers that reflect both innovation and heritage.With the addition of RÓHE, Vitkac enhances its offering for clients who shop across:Contemporary designers shaping the future of fashionTimeless investment pieces rooted in craftsmanshipEstablished luxury houses such as Givenchy, Balenciaga, and Saint LaurentThis balance allows Vitkac to serve a sophisticated, global clientele that values both innovation and tradition.RÓHE: Defining Quiet LuxuryRÓHE has rapidly gained recognition among fashion insiders for its architectural tailoring, muted palettes, and seasonless collections. The brand’s philosophy centers on creating garments that transcend trends, offering a wardrobe built on precision, material quality, and understated elegance.Signature pieces include sculptural outerwear, luxury bags for women , elevated knitwear, and refined tailoring, each designed to integrate seamlessly into a modern luxury wardrobe.By focusing on longevity rather than seasonal cycles, RÓHE aligns with a broader shift in luxury consumption, where intentional purchasing and timeless design are becoming key decision drivers.Strengthening Vitkac’s Role as a Modern Luxury CuratorThe addition of RÓHE underscores Vitkac’s continued evolution from a traditional high-end shopping online retailer into a destination for curated fashion experiences.“As our customers become more discerning, the demand for thoughtfully curated collections continues to grow,” said Mateusz Ciba General Manager at Vitkac Luxury Online Shop. “Our loyalty members are not only looking for iconic brands, but also for contemporary designers who reflect how luxury is evolving today. RÓHE is a natural addition to that vision.”With over 80,000 loyalty members and a growing global audience, Vitkac remains committed to delivering a luxury shopping experience that blends heritage fashion houses with the next generation of design talent.ABOUT VITKAC:About VitkacFounded by Arkadiusz Likus, Vitkac Luxury Online Shop offers an unmatched array of men’s and women’s designer bags, shoes, clothing, accessories, and jewelry from 200+ prestigious brands, catering to discerning fashion-conscious clientele. Established in 2011 as an extension of the renowned VITKAC department store in Warsaw, with roots dating back to 1992 as an exclusive fashion brand importer in Poland, VITKAC boasts several luxurious boutiques across the country. Its Warsaw shopping center is the largest in Central and Eastern Europe, showcasing the finest luxury brands. From well-established names like Versace, and Balmain to emerging favorites such as Jacquemus, DSquared2, and Rick Owens, Vitkac.com Luxury Online Shop caters to the discerning tastes of fashion-conscious and high-end clientele.U.S. Media Contact:InterSearchMedia Digital Marketing Agency Atlanta

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