New Generative Engine Optimisation agency helps trades people and local service businesses get recommended by ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity - starting at £150

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FastGEO A UK-based Generative Engine Optimization agency, has launched four AI search visibility packages designed specifically for small businesses. The service helps local tradespeople, healthcare providers, and professional services firms get recommended by name when consumers ask ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, or Google AI Overviews for business recommendations. Packages start at £150.The launch addresses a growing gap in the UK digital marketing market. While Generative Engine Optimization services are available from agencies charging £1,500 to £10,000 per month, no UK provider has previously offered GEO packages priced for small businesses and sole traders.Why AI Search Visibility Matters NowConsumer search behaviour is shifting rapidly. Industry research shows that AI search traffic converts at 4.4 times the rate of traditional Google organic traffic. Meanwhile, 83% of AI Overview citations come from pages outside Google's top 10 search results, meaning businesses that have struggled to rank on Google now have a new route to customers.A further 68% of AI citations come from third party sources such as news articles, directory listings, and reviews, rather than a business's own website. This means that what others say about a business online now matters more than what the business says about itself."Most small business owners don't realise that AI tools are already recommending their competitors by name," said Dan, founder of FastGEO. "I ask them to open ChatGPT on their phone and type 'recommend a plumber in Manchester' or whatever their trade and location is. If they don't appear, that's the problem. If their competitor does, that's the urgency."FastGEO Service PackagesFastGEO offers four tiers:GEO Starter (£150): Live AI citation check across ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity. Technical website analysis. Competitor comparison. Starter press release. Prioritised action plan.GEO Kickstart (£397): Full authority press release distributed across 100+ news outlets including AP News, Google News, and Bing News. Content optimisation. Schema markup implementation.GEO Monthly (£497/month): Ongoing optimization with monthly press releases, citation tracking, content updates, and directory management. No contract.GEO Premium (£997/month): Multiple monthly press releases, advanced citation monitoring across all major AI platforms, dedicated content strategy, and priority support. No contract.How FastGEO Works;FastGEO's approach centres on building a network of trusted third party mentions that AI models rely on when forming recommendations. The agency distributes press releases across 100+ news outlets, optimises business content for AI comprehension, implements structured data markup, and manages directory listings across platforms that AI tools actively index."The difference between GEO and traditional SEO is fundamental," said Dan. "SEO is about convincing Google to rank your website. GEO is about giving AI tools enough trusted evidence from independent sources that they feel confident recommending your business by name. Press releases, reviews, directory listings, news coverage — that's what moves the needle."Market ContextGenerative Engine Optimization is an emerging discipline within digital marketing that focuses on making businesses visible to AI-powered search tools. Unlike traditional search engine optimisation, which targets Google's algorithm, GEO targets the large language models behind ChatGPT (OpenAI), Claude (Anthropic), Perplexity, and Google's AI Overviews.The market is being driven by a shift in consumer behaviour. An increasing number of consumers now ask AI tools directly for business recommendations instead of typing keywords into Google. For local service businesses — plumbers, electricians, dentists, solicitors, accountants — this represents both a threat and an opportunity.FastGEO currently works with service businesses across the United Kingdom and operates on a no-contract basis for its monthly packages.For more information or to request a free AI visibility check , visit https://www.fastgeo.co.uk or email dan@fastgeo.co.uk.About FastGEOFastGEO is a UK-based Generative Engine Optimization agency founded in 2026. The agency specialises in helping small businesses and local service providers get recommended by AI search tools including ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. FastGEO builds AI visibility through press releases distributed across 100+ news outlets, content optimisation, schema markup, and directory listings. Packages start at £150. For more information visit https://www.fastgeo.co.uk or email dan@fastgeo.co.uk.

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