Nashville Swim Coach Releases New Book Helping Adults Return to the Water

The Self-Coached Swimmer's Guide features 120 structured, adaptable workouts designed to meet swimmers where they are

The Self-Coached Swimmer’s Guide offers 120 structured workouts built for different preferences and goals to meet demand for flexible swim training

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more adults return to swimming later in life, a Nashville swim coach is officially releasing a new book, The Self-Coached Swimmer’s Guide, designed to meet them there.In endurance events that include swimming, nearly half of participants are now over age 50, reflecting growing interest in lifelong fitness, open water swimming, Masters programs, and triathlon training.Cori Linder, a certified Masters swim coach and competitive swimmer, says she has seen the shift firsthand.“For years, people have asked me for workouts they could use on their own,” Linder said. “They were traveling, swimming between practices, or just needed structure when they showed up at the pool.”Now released, The Self-Coached Swimmer’s Guide brings together 120 structured workouts designed for flexibility across skill levels, schedules, and goals. Organized like a recipe book, the workouts give swimmers options whether they are returning after years away, training independently, or mixing pool and open water sessions.Linder returned to swimming herself more than 25 years after stepping away, inspired by watching swimmers in their 90s compete at a Nashville meet.“If they can do it, so can I and others,” she said. “There is still so much to gain from the water at every stage of life.”The Self-Coached Swimmer’s Guide officially releases today and is available wherever books are sold. More information is available at SelfCoachedSwimmer.com About Cori LinderCori Linder is a certified Masters swim coach and competitive swimmer who has spent more than three decades helping adults rediscover swimming for fitness, challenge, and connection. Visit SelfCoachedSwimmer.com and connect with her on LinkedIn

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