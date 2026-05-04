With Texas Gas Prices Spiking, Commissioner Sid Miller Renews Call on Governor Abbott to Immediately Suspend Motor Fuel Tax

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is once again urging Governor Greg Abbott to immediately suspend the state’s motor fuels tax as gas prices continue to climb.

With the statewide average now around $3.90 per gallon, and even higher in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and El Paso, Miller says Texas families, farmers, and ranchers have had enough.

Statement attributable to Commissioner Sid Miller:

“Texas families are getting hammered at the pump, and enough is enough. Record-high gas prices are crushing working Texans, farmers, and ranchers with every school drop-off, every tractor filled, and every grocery run.

It’s time for immediate relief. I’m calling on Governor Greg Abbott to suspend the state motor fuels tax right now. This straightforward move would put real money back in Texans’ pockets instantly.

Other states like Georgia, Indiana, and Utah have already acted. As America’s energy powerhouse, Texas should be leading, not lagging. A growing list of states is moving to provide relief because they understand the pain at the pump.

Our producers are entering critical growing seasons, and families are struggling to make ends meet. Texans don’t need excuses. They need relief. Governor, the time to act is now. Let’s get this done.”

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