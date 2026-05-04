Americase Introduces Jacob Cummings as Vice President of Sales – Data Center Markets

Veteran industry leader with 26 years of experience to accelerate growth in AI-driven data centers energy storage & critical infrastructure protection solutions

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americase, a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods, today announced the appointment of Jacob Cummings as Vice President of Sales focused on data center and hyperscaler markets.

Cummings brings more than 26 years of operational, technical, and commercial expertise to the role. With a career that began on the production floor and progressed through fabrication, purchasing, production planning, sales, and leadership, he offers a rare end-to-end understanding of complex product development and customer challenges.

His addition underscores the company’s continued investment in strategic markets where lithium-ion battery use, energy storage, and critical infrastructure are driving new safety and compliance challenges.

“Jacob brings a rare combination of technical depth, market insight, and leadership experience,” said Robby Kinsala, President and CEO of Americase. “His ability to understand customer challenges from the ground up and translate them into scalable solutions makes him a strong addition to our team as we continue to expand in the data center space.”

Cummings spent the majority of his career at PHS West, where he most recently served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, leading business development efforts. Focusing on the Big Tech and data center sector clients, he worked closely with engineering and new product development teams on material handling and infrastructure solutions for emerging technologies.

At Americase, Cummings will focus on expanding the company’s footprint in the data center sector, particularly in AI-driven hyperscale facilities and energy storage systems, by deepening relationships with existing customers, driving adoption of core containment solutions, and identifying new offerings for evolving safety and compliance needs.

“Americase is uniquely positioned to solve complex challenges at the intersection of safety, engineering, and compliance,” said Cummings. “I’m excited to work alongside the team to build on that foundation—helping customers mitigate evolving risks while developing solutions that support long-term growth.”

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even

the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors. All Americase aluminum and steel cases are manufactured in the United States using nearly 100% U.S.-sourced materials. For more information visit: https://www.americase.com

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