Farmer Boys Celebrates the Opening of its First Visalia Location

Farmer Boys Location

The Award-Winning Burger Chain Expands Central Valley Footprint Following Strong Growth in Nearby Communities

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farmer Boys , the Southern California-based fast-casual concept known for its award-winning burgers, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and all-day breakfast, has officially opened its first location in Visalia.“As we continue expanding across California and beyond, our focus remains on serving high-quality, farm-fresh food with genuine hospitality that our guests expect,” said John Lucas, vice president of brand and franchise development at Farmer Boys. “The Central Valley has really embraced the Farmer Boys brand, leading to this opening. We’re excited to enter the Visalia market and build meaningful connections with the local community while bringing our made-to-order menu to new guests.”Located at 4410 S Mooney Blvd. , the new restaurant is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and offers dine-in, drive-thru, and online ordering for added convenience. Guests can enjoy Farmer Boys favorites, including its award-winning burgers, hearty Farmer’s Chopped Cobb Salad, and scratch-made breakfast served all day.The Visalia opening builds on the brand’s growing presence in the Central Valley, where nearby locations in Hanford and Tulare have seen strong guest demand. Known for its farm-to-table ethos, Farmer Boys emphasizes quality ingredients and prepares each dish to order, helping distinguish the brand in the fast-casual space.Farmer Boys continues to expand across California, Arizona, and Nevada, with a focus on high-growth markets where demand for fresh, made-to-order dining continues to rise. The Visalia location marks another step in the brand’s strategic expansion across the Central Valley and beyond, as it continues investing in both established and emerging communities.To discuss potential franchising opportunities with Farmer Boys, contact John Lucas, vice president of brand and franchise development, at Jlucas@farmerboys.com or visit www.farmerboys.com/franchising To learn more about Farmer Boys, view the menu, or find a location, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on X. Guests are also encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to access exclusive offers, birthday rewards, and updates on new menu item launches. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play.About Farmer BoysFor 45 years, Farmer Boyshas established a reputation as the leading farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and colossal onion rings™. With fresh produce delivered to each restaurant every morning, Farmer Boys ensures the highest quality ingredients and the best possible flavor in every meal. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named #10 in 2025’s Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers awards. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California, Nevada, and Arizona and has supported children’s hospitals and related charitable initiatives within these communities, raising more than $1.6 million to date.****

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