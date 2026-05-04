HazMat Safety Consulting to Present at COSTHA May 2026 Forum

PG, President, Hazmat Safety Consulting LLC

Ryan Paquet to speak on dangerous goods logistics best practices and emerging technologies at COSTHA 2026 panels

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC), a leading authority in dangerous goods regulatory compliance and risk management, announced that Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting, will participate as a panelist in two sessions at the COSTHA Annual Forum & Expo May 3-8th in Scottsdale, Arizona—an industry event that brings together regulators and dangerous goods professionals to address compliance challenges and emerging developments.

Paquet will join industry leaders and regulatory experts to share insights across two sessions focused on dangerous goods logistics and innovation.

“At HazMat Safety Consulting, safety and compliance are at the forefront of everything we do,” said Ryan Paquet. “These sessions reflect our commitment to helping organizations navigate complex supply chains and evolving regulatory requirements while maintaining the highest safety standards.”

The sessions will provide a comprehensive overview of industry challenges and best practices, including:

Roles and responsibilities of shippers, freight forwarders, 3PLs, carriers, and regulators

Due diligence, export compliance considerations, and effective communication strategies

Best practices for managing dangerous goods logistics and strengthening supply chain partnerships

Real-world insights into successful operations and handling unexpected situations

Strategies for navigating regulatory frameworks surrounding new and emerging technologies

Short-term and long-term approaches to bringing innovative products to market

Attendees will gain practical, real-world insight into dangerous goods transportation, regulatory compliance, and strategies to address both current and emerging industry challenges.

For professionals seeking to strengthen their understanding of dangerous goods logistics and emerging regulatory considerations, these sessions offer a valuable opportunity to learn from industry experts.

Learn more about the COSTHA Annual Forum & Expo: https://www.costha.com/2026-meeting-schedule/

About HazMat Safety Consulting

HazMat Safety Consulting, a subsidiary of Americase, provides specialized advisory services focused on hazardous materials safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, and organizational readiness. The firm partners with organizations across industries to reduce risk, improve compliance outcomes, and strengthen safety leadership in environments where failure is not an option. For more information, visit www.hazmatsafety.com.

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