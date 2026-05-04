Supporting Survivors of Domestic Violence

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a record-level investment of $23 million for the Statewide Targeted Reductions in Intimate Partner Violence (STRIVE) initiative, which doubles the number of participating police departments and significantly expands New York’s efforts to respond to and prevent domestic violence, hold individuals who cause harm accountable for their behavior, and improve services and better support survivors.

“Every survivor deserves to feel safe, supported, and heard,” Governor Hochul said. “Through STRIVE, we are strengthening coordination across the justice system, expanding access to critical services, and giving local partners the resources they need to respond effectively to domestic violence. This investment reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting New Yorkers and preventing violence before it escalates.”

The second year of STRIVE funding builds on the initiative’s strong foundation, doubling participation to 42 police departments across 17 counties and increasing funded personnel to 110 full-time and 120 part-time positions. The grants also continue to support training and coordination among police departments and sheriffs’ offices, district attorneys’ offices, probation departments, and community-based service providers.

Launched to foster a strategic, data-informed response to intimate partner violence, STRIVE focuses on high-risk cases and emphasizes collaboration across agencies and organizations. In its first year, more than 1,200 public safety professionals were trained in evidence-based, trauma-informed approaches to domestic violence response.

With this second-year investment, participating jurisdictions will receive increased funding and flexibility to expand their programs and conduct localized training, ensuring strategies are tailored to community needs while maintaining a consistent, survivor-centered framework statewide.

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “STRIVE is strengthening how agencies work together to identify risk, intervene earlier, and respond with consistency across jurisdictions. This expanded investment allows us to build on proven strategies, support our local partners and ensure survivors are met with a coordinated, effective response.”

Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Nicholas Owens said, “STRIVE represents what is possible when we center survivors and work together across systems. This initiative helps ensure survivors are met with a coordinated, trauma-informed response that prioritizes their safety and autonomy. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your continued investment and for reinforcing New York’s commitment to preventing intimate partner violence, holding those who cause harm accountable and building safer communities in every region across the state.”

Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “For too long, siloed services have contributed to the fraying of services and support for survivors of domestic violence. Under Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State government is undertaking substantial transformation and has led smarter, more coordinated decisions and approaches to prevent domestic violence. The expansion of STRIVE affords greater financial and community resources that strengthen protections and outcomes for survivors across our state and on behalf of the children and families that have been affected by domestic violence, OCFS thanks our sister agencies for this partnership.”

Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “Survivors need support that is immediate, accessible, and coordinated. STRIVE strengthens those connections at the local level, helping ensure individuals and families can access critical services while navigating some of the most difficult moments in their lives.”

The $23 million in funding will support police departments, sheriffs’ offices, district attorneys’ offices, probation departments, and victim service providers in the following counties:

Long Island

Suffolk County: $2,237,926

Mid-Hudson

Dutchess County: $820,855

Orange County: $1,281,768

Westchester County: $1,609,800

Capital Region

Albany County: $1,538,603

Rensselaer County: $891,940

Schenectady County: $1,352,368

North Country

Jefferson County: $751,758

Mohawk Valley

Oneida County: $1,046,492

Central New York

Onondaga County: $2,117,596

Southern Tier

Finger Lakes

Cayuga County: $662,382

Monroe County: $2,601,320

Genesee County: $562,789

Western New York

Chautauqua County: $970,907

Erie County: $2,673,123

Niagara County: $1,026,003

This investment builds on Governor Hochul’s ongoing commitment to strengthening public safety, supporting survivors and ensuring communities have the tools to prevent violence before it escalates.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services provides critical support to all facets of the state’s criminal justice system, including, but not limited to: training law enforcement and other criminal justice professionals; overseeing a law enforcement accreditation program; ensuring Breathalyzer and speed enforcement equipment used by local law enforcement operate correctly; managing criminal justice grant funding; analyzing statewide crime and program data; providing research support; overseeing county probation departments and alternatives to incarceration programs; and coordinating youth justice policy. Follow DCJS on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

The Office of Victim Services funds and supports more than 250 victim assistance programs that provide confidential, free services, including crisis counseling, support groups, civil legal assistance, relocation services, and case management. New Yorkers seeking help for themselves or a friend or loved one can visit OVS Connect to locate a victim assistance program or access the New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline 24/7 by calling 800-942-6906, texting 844-997-2121, or chatting online at opdv.ny.gov.