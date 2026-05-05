FinScan launches digital wallet and stablecoin payments screening for global AML and sanctions compliance

FinScan provides advanced Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance technology and consulting solutions.

FinScan Payments unifies screening across traditional and digital payments in one enterprise-scale solution

With FinScan Payments, we’re giving compliance teams a single, real-time screening framework across every traditional and digital rail.” — Deborah Overdeput, Chief Operating Officer, Innovative Systems

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinScan , provider of advanced anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions screening solutions from Innovative Systems , today announced that its FinScan Payments solution now supports screening for stablecoin transactions and digital wallets across global sanctions lists, alongside traditional payment rails, enabling a single, scalable approach for payments compliance.Stablecoin payments are projected to reach $56 trillion globally by 2030, and regulators increasingly expect them to be treated like any other payment rail, including screening at origination. Most fintechs and financial institutions already use point solutions to screen traditional payment rails, but few have a solution for stablecoins.FinScan Payments closes that gap without having to add vendors or integrations to a firm’s compliance framework or tech stack. It screens every payment against sanctions, politically exposed persons (PEP), and dual-use goods lists simultaneously across all rails including stablecoins.The solution also screens digital wallet addresses and payment parties against customer-selectable global sanctions lists including OFAC, Israel’s NBCTF, Japan’s Ministry of Finance, the UK Sanctions List, and the United Nations’ Security Council sanctions lists.“Stablecoins are a live and growing payment rail, and regulators expect institutions to treat them that way,” said Deborah Overdeput, Chief Operating Officer at Innovative Systems. “With FinScan Payments, we’re giving compliance teams a single, real-time screening framework across every traditional and digital rail. That means consistent, explainable screening that extends existing AML and sanctions programs seamlessly into digital wallets and stablecoins.”FinScan Payments is an ISO 20022-native payment screening platform that screens across every traditional payment rail for sanctioned parties from a single API integration. The solution supports SWIFT and cross-border wires, SEPA and regional real-time rails, domestic real-time payments including RTP, FedNow, IACH, Fedwire (ISO 20022), Faster Payments, and now stablecoin payments and digital wallet addresses.As a high-performance, low-latency system, FinScan Payments processes more than 100 million transactions per day with some configurations processing in less than 10 milliseconds and P90s less than 80 milliseconds, all with audit controls. It also meets settlement timeframes and SLAs required for instant payments and stablecoins.About FinScanTrusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide, Innovative Systems, Inc.’s FinScanoffers advanced anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions screening software solutions. Built on decades of experience in data management and proprietary matching technologies, FinScan provides a data-first, risk-based screening approach to ensure unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in identifying and reducing hidden threats, accelerating screening workflows, and optimizing team productivity. FinScan’s integrated platform includes customer onboarding, match-ready sanctions, payments and adverse media screening, and data quality tools. FinScan offers flexible deployment including SaaS, on-premise, and hybrid options. FinScan’s best-of-breed screening solutions integrate with the world’s leading watchlist and regtech providers to help clients enhance their AML compliance programs end to end. Learn more at www.finscan.com

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