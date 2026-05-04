Actually Health Announces Virtual Care Membership That Gets Smarter With Every Patient

Actually Health launches $25/month virtual care that learns and improves with every patient interaction

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actually Health today announced the launch of its direct-pay virtual care membership for primary care & complex chronic conditions.

The company is built around a simple premise: healthcare should get better the more it’s used. Right now, it doesn’t. A doctor sees you for fifteen minutes, makes adjustments based on what you can remember, and then you’re on your own until the next visit. Everything that happens in between is invisible. The system resets every time.

Actually Health doesn’t reset. The company has built a proprietary clinical decision engine where every patient interaction generates structured clinical data that feeds back into the system. When a clinician makes a decision on the platform, the reasoning behind it is captured and reused. Over time, decisions get faster, more accurate, and more personalized for every patient. The difference is immediate for clinicians on the platform.

“With a continuous data stream, we create a clinical picture that accurately represents the patient at any point in their trajectory. There’s no need to reconstruct a history every visit; it’s updated in real-time.”

— Dr. Simon Mathews, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Systems Officer

The membership starts at $25 per month. Members get a dedicated clinical team, ongoing monitoring, and proactive outreach when their data suggests intervention is needed. Without waiting rooms, hidden fees, or other insurance complexity.

“We started with a question: what would medicine look like if you built it from scratch today, aligned entirely with patients, on infrastructure that lets precision care scale? The answer looks nothing like what exists.”

— Noah Ullman, Co-Founder and CEO

Why This Exists

Actually Health was co-founded by Noah Ullman and Dr. Simon Mathews.

Ullman is a brain tumor survivor. When he was thirteen, he spent nearly a year bouncing between specialists before an MRI revealed a mass in his brain. Two years earlier, his mother had died of glioblastoma. His father, a physician, was the person who held the clinical picture together during treatment: collapsing uncertainty, orienting his son, making sure nothing fell through the cracks.

“Most people don't have a physician parent who can hold the whole picture together for them. They carry everything themselves. Every symptom, every prior appointment, every detail they're terrified to forget. We built Actually Health to put an expert care team in every patient's pocket, just a text away. Because every patient deserves one.”

— Noah Ullman

Before founding Actually Health, Ullman built expertise across computational biology, clinical AI, and drug development, with roles at nference (patient language modeling with Mayo Clinic EHR data) and RA Capital Management, where he was a Senior Director leading AI at one of the top life science venture firms in the country. Dr. Mathews brings over fifteen years of clinical, health systems, and technology experience, formerly Head of Clinical Innovation at Johns Hopkins and CMO at multiple digital health startups. The company’s advisory board includes former FDA and CDC leadership.

Availability

Actually Health is currently accepting founding members, with waitlist demand already spanning 30 states.

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