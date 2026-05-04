TinySuperheroes Launches May Discovery Mission with Support from SFC Group to Spark Curiosity and Social Awareness

We are incredibly grateful to SFC Group for standing behind this mission” — Erika Sinner

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TinySuperheroes , the national nonprofit dedicated to empowering children facing illness or disability through superhero capes and missions, announced today the launch of its May Discovery Mission, made possible through the generous sponsorship of SFC Group . The month-long initiative is designed to help children build curiosity, social awareness, and connection during medical journeys and everyday life.Through this sponsorship, SFC Group is helping ensure that children and families nationwide receive an experience that transforms familiar spaces into opportunities for exploration, learning, and joy. The May Discovery Mission encourages children and families to embrace curiosity through a creative, hands-on activity where they design their own “Treasure Map,” highlighting meaningful places and uncovering new details in their environment.Hospitals and families partnering with TinySuperheroes have consistently reported increased engagement, stronger communication, and a deeper sense of empowerment among children navigating medical experiences. By emphasizing discovery and social awareness, the May mission supports broader goals tied to emotional wellbeing, connection, and positive patient and family experiences.“We are incredibly grateful to SFC Group for standing behind this mission,” said Erika Sinner, Chief Empathy Officer of TinySuperheroes. “Discovery plays such an important role in how children understand the world around them. When kidsare encouraged to explore, ask questions, and find meaning in their surroundings, it builds confidence, connection, and a sense of possibility even in challenging moments.”"Healthcare is at the core of what we do at SFC Group. Supporting organizations like Tiny Superheroes—who lead with empathy, empowerment, and heart—just feels right. We’re proud to play a small part in their big mission,” says Laura Goeglein, Senior Vice President of SFC Group.TinySuperheroes’ monthly missions are mailed directly to children and families nationwide and are also integrated into hospital settings through partnerships with pediatric care teams. Each mission reinforces the idea that children are more than their diagnoses. Rather, they are active participants and powerful in their own lives.By sponsoring the May Discovery Mission, SFC Group is helping expand access to identity-based play and curiosity driven experiences that encourage exploration, connection, and confidence. Together, TinySuperheroes and SFC Group are advancing a shared commitment to empowering children, strengthening families, and enhancing the pediatric care experience through moments of discovery and meaning.About TinySuperheroesTinySuperheroes is a nonprofit organization that empowers children and families facing medical challenges by creating a superhero identity and providing tools for emotional resilience. Through capes, patches, and monthly missions, TinySuperheroes helps kids see their strength, courage, and superpowers, one mission at a time.About SFC GroupSFC Group is an award-winning, woman-owned healthcare marketing agency known for blending sharp strategy with standout creative. Since 2018, SFC has partnered with pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, diagnostic, and healthcare organizations to deliver work that’s smart, human, and built to matter. Supporting initiatives like TinySuperheroes reflects SFC’s belief that what we do shouldn’t stop at marketing—we should make a real difference in the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.