Simply Hemply Expands Hemp Retail Platform Across Ventura County Communities

California hemp brand expands online platform with city-specific pages for Calabasas, Camarillo, Newbury Park, and Conejo Valley communities.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simply Hemply , a California hemp retail brand serving Ventura County and the Conejo Valley, today announced the rollout of an expanded online platform and a new community-facing education program. The rollout adds location-specific resource pages for residents in Calabasas, Camarillo, Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks, and nearby cities. It also introduces a redesigned product information system meant to give California shoppers more transparency and clearer guidance while shopping.The platform update is a response to steady customer demand for hemp retail that actually feels regional across Southern California. Simply Hemply says buyers in Ventura County and the Conejo Valley have been asking for more localized service, easier access to lab documentation, and better support resources for first-time customers. The refreshed site at simplyhemply.com now carries dedicated pages for each main service city, updated product listings, and a long-form FAQ that tackles the questions Simply Hemply gets asked most."Customers across Ventura County have asked for more local relevance and clearer information, and this update is a direct response to that feedback," said a Simply Hemply spokesperson. "Residents in cities like Calabasas, Camarillo, and Newbury Park should feel that the brand they are buying from actually understands their community."The company says this expansion is part of a wider push to make hemp retail more transparent and accountable. Simply Hemply runs third-party laboratory testing on its catalog and publishes certificate of analysis documentation through its website.Education Initiative for California ConsumersAlong with the platform update, Simply Hemply is launching an educational content series focused on hemp product literacy, sourcing standards, and how California regulation actually works. The series is built for first-time buyers and returning customers who want clearer guidance on product categories, terminology, and what to look for when buying hemp goods in California."There is still considerable confusion in the marketplace about hemp products and how they are regulated in California," the spokesperson added. "The objective with this education program is to be a clear, factual, and approachable resource for buyers who want to understand the category before purchasing."Topics in the first release cover sourcing transparency, third-party testing, label reading, and a walkthrough of California hemp regulations. New material is set to publish on a regular schedule throughout 2026.Service Area ExpansionSimply Hemply currently serves customers across Ventura County and the Conejo Valley region. Active focus areas include Calabasas, Camarillo, Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, Moorpark, and Oxnard. Online ordering is available through simplyhemply.com, with shipping to qualifying California addresses.The brand has indicated that more service cities and resources will be added throughout the calendar year, with priority going to communities where existing customers have asked for expanded support."Hemp retail is often treated as a national category, but the questions a buyer in Ventura County asks are different from the questions a buyer in another part of the country asks," the Simply Hemply spokesperson said. "The localized approach is intended to recognize that and respond accordingly."About Simply HemplySimply Hemply is a California hemp retail brand serving the Conejo Valley and the wider Ventura County region. The company offers a curated product catalog backed by third-party laboratory testing and accessible customer service. Simply Hemply runs within California state hemp regulations and focuses on making hemp retail more transparent, locally relevant, and approachable for everyday consumers. More information, including service area details and certificate of analysis documentation, is available at simplyhemply.com.

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