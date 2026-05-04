Natoe AI Brings AI Native Teleradiology to Imaging Centers and Hospitals, Expanding Remote Radiology Coverage

Natoe AI, an AI-native teleradiology company, pairs FDA-cleared AI with board-certified radiologists to deliver remote radiology reads for hospitals and imaging centers nationwide.

AI-native teleradiology company pairs FDA-cleared AI with board-certified radiologists to deliver remote radiology reads for hospitals & imaging centers.

Radiologists spend a huge chunk of their day building reports from scratch. With our workflow, there's already a draft waiting with the key findings before they open the case.” — Rakesh Deshmukh, CEO of Natoe AI

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natoe AI (natoe.ai), an AI-native teleradiology company, is delivering radiology reads to hospitals, imaging centers, and radiology practices nationwide, using FDA-cleared AI to draft pre-read reports for review and sign-off by board-certified radiologists. Healthcare facilities are increasingly turning to teleradiology solutions as the national radiologist shortage worsens and imaging volumes continue to climb. Natoe AI's AI Native Teleradiology approach is built specifically for that gap.

A study published in the Journal of the American College of Radiology by the Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute projects the radiologist shortfall will persist through 2055. The same Neiman Institute research found radiologist attrition has been running roughly 50 percent higher since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic than in pre-2020 years. Imaging volumes are growing near 5 percent a year. Residency programs expand at roughly 2 percent. The gap has driven sustained demand for remote radiology coverage and pushed more facilities toward teleradiology.

Most teleradiology companies connect facilities to remote radiologists through manual case assignment and dictation. Natoe AI has taken a different approach with its AI-native teleradiology platform. Cleared AI models flag findings on incoming studies. The platform then generates a structured pre-read report that lands in the radiologist’s worklist before they open the case.

“Radiologists spend a huge chunk of their day building reports from scratch,” said Rakesh Deshmukh, Co-founder & CEO of Natoe AI. “By the time a radiologist opens a case, there’s already a draft waiting with the key findings called out. They’re not starting from a blank screen. They’re applying their clinical judgment to something that’s already most of the way there.”

The pre-read is a draft for radiologist review, not a final diagnostic report. Every study is routed to a board-certified radiologist for final sign-off, and no radiology read reaches the ordering physician without it. The AI does the prep work. The radiologist makes the call.

The platform also handles case routing, matching each study to a subspecialty-trained radiologist based on modality and complexity. It connects to the PACS systems already running at referring hospitals and imaging centers, so facilities don’t have to change how they send studies for remote radiology coverage.

“This isn’t about replacing radiologists,” said Deshmukh. “It’s about giving them a workflow where their time goes to the part of the job that needs their expertise. Facilities that don’t rethink their coverage model are going to fall behind.”

Natoe AI is scaling its U.S. radiologist network and adding subspecialty-trained, board-certified talent to handle growing demand from partner hospitals and imaging centers. The company has teleradiology career opportunities open for full-time and part-time teleradiology jobs, including roles for radiologists who want to work from home with an AI-assisted reading workflow.

About Natoe AI

Natoe AI is an AI-native teleradiology company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. It pairs FDA-cleared AI models with board-certified radiologists to deliver remote radiology reads for hospitals, imaging centers, and radiology practices. Every report is signed by a radiologist before it reaches the ordering physician. More information about Natoe AI’s teleradiology services and open radiologist positions is available at natoe.ai.

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press@natoe.ai

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