48 FW unveils Operation El Dorado Canyon 40th anniversary paint scheme

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England- The 48th Fighter Wing hosted a ceremony to honor the 40th anniversary of Operation El Dorado Canyon, unveiling an F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft clad in a heritage paint scheme, April 28, 2026.

Leading up to the event, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Airmen worked on the project for 22 days, masking, sanding and priming before painting the F-15 in the same paint scheme, camo and markings as the Cold War-era F-111F Aardvark aircraft that flew from RAF Lakenheath in 1986.

“Throughout history, there have been many operations that have shaped how the Air Force projects power worldwide,” said Jeffery McGovern, 48th FW historian. “One of these defining moments commenced April 14, 1986, through Operation El Dorado Canyon.”

The 48th Tactical Fighter Wing deployed 18 F-111Fs to perform precision strikes across Libya, targeting high-value military infrastructure. While executing the mission, call sign KARMA 52 was downed, resulting in the loss of the pilot, Capt. Fernando Ribas-Dominicci, and the weapon systems officer, Capt. Paul Lorence.

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jack Arthaud, 48th FW commander, acknowledged Airmen during the ceremony before ordering the jet to rollout for its reveal.

“Thank you for coming to celebrate our Airmen and what they have accomplished to honor our legacy and to honor those that served heroically," said Arthaud. “Captains Fernando Ribas-Dominicci and Paul Lorence are heroes.”

The ceremony honored the aircrew who made the ultimate sacrifice during the operation while also recognizing the work of the 48th EMS Airmen dedicated to the project.

“When I first volunteered to work on this paint scheme, I thought it was going to be another standard jet,” said Senior Airman Leonardo Galvan, 48th EMS heritage paint shift lead. “It wasn’t until I learned about the heritage and history behind Operation El Dorado Canyon that I realized it means something even more.”

The ceremony allowed an up-close look at the finished tail-flash details. KARMA 52, the call sign of the crew that was lost, is marked on the front. The 494th Fighter Generation Squadron panther, the mascot of the squadron the aircrew flew in, with a silhouette of an F-111F on one tail, and the Statue of Liberty symbolizing the Liberty Wing on the other. The design was complete with a special marking for the 40th anniversary of Operation El Dorado Canyon.

“I am very proud to have been part of this project with the team,” said Galvan. ”To have my first time leading a project to be this monumental was definitely fulfilling.”

The reveal of the new heritage paint scheme offered a moment to honor the 48 FW’s distinguished legacy while underscoring the wing’s ongoing mission to project airpower and defend U.S. and allied interests.

“I think sometimes we can take for granted the heroics of what our Airmen do on a daily basis,” said Arthaud. “Today we should take the chance to reflect, enjoy the sun, and appreciate our chance to remember those who are serving now and those who have served in the past.”