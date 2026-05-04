Department of War Education Activity recognizes 2026 Presidential AI Challenge state champions

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Student and educator teams at nine Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) schools have been selected as state champions in the 2026 Presidential AI Challenge.

President Trump issued an Executive Order in April 2025 establishing a national challenge to expand artificial intelligence education for America’s youth and foster early interest, confidence, and expertise in this critical field. State-level winners, determined through a competitive review of submitted projects, advance to regional competitions.

DoWEA’s participation underscores its commitment to preparing students to solve problems by applying critical thinking and using cutting-edge technology.

The 2026 DoWEA state champions are:

Bob Hope Elementary School, Kadena Air Base, Japan

Brussels Unit School, Brussels, Belgium

Daegu Elementary School, USAG Daegu Camp George, South Korea

Sevilla Elementary Middle School, Morón Air Base, Spain

Sigonella Middle High School, Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy

Spangdahlem Middle School, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany

Stowers Elementary School, Fort Benning, Georgia

Stuttgart High School, Stuttgart Military Community, Germany

Zukeran Elementary School, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan

At Sigonella Middle High School at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, senior Grady Guth developed Smart Math AI as part of his Engineering Design and Development course. The tool provides real-time, step-by-step guidance to build conceptual understanding in mathematics when teacher support is unavailable. Guth surveyed peers, identified limitations in existing platforms, and built the system using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript with Google Gemini integration.

In Okinawa, Japan, fourth graders at Zukeran Elementary School on Camp Foster created Zoe Zones, a privacy-first, browser-based tool that helps students maintain focus and readiness to learn through personalized strategies.

At Stowers Elementary School at Fort Benning, Georgia, educators Megan Smith and Kendall Tripp led students in developing CareBot, an AI tool that helps children resolve peer conflicts.

Students and teachers across DoWEA submitted dozens of projects focused on math instruction, writing development, language learning, news broadcasting, school safety, and other community-centered applications. Projects were evaluated on numerous criteria, including problem definition and community relevance, alignment with the President’s and his Administration’s priorities, and originality and creativity.

State champion teams presented their work to regional panels in April. Regional winners will advance to the national finals in Washington, D.C., in June.

DoWEA commends all participating students and educators for their innovation, collaboration, and leadership in the responsible use of AI tools.

DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness in the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in nine districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving more than 67,000 military-connected students. DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners through its academic programs, ensuring continued innovation and excellence, while advancing a strong focus on patriotism, classical learning, and civics education to support military-connected children on behalf of the Department’s military families.