439th Airlift Wing’s Top Enlisted Leader retires after more than 30 years of service

439th Airlift Wing’s Top Enlisted Leader retires after more than 30 years of serviceMay 4, 2026Story by Tim Jensen439th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

WESTOVER AIR RESERVE BASE, Mass. – As April showers give way to May flowers, Chief Master Sgt. Barbara J. Gilmore, Command Chief of the 439th Airlift Wing, retires after 34 years of service at a ceremony held at Westover Air Reserve Base on May 2.

Gilmore held many ranks and titles but according to her she is most proud of the people.

“I’m proud to have led, mentored and supported Airmen as my ultimate reward,” Gilmore said.

“Watching people grow in confidence, get promoted, overcome challenges and achieve things they once doubted in themselves has been the most rewarding part of my career.”

This leadership position comes after years of navigating through the Air Force ranks but has a humble beginning. In 1992, at just 17 years-old, Gilmore joined the military after graduating from high school. She sought to create a better life for her family while securing a means to fund her college education.

Gilmore admitted she was initially unsure of her long-term goals, but she remained committed to the journey.

“I am proud that I never let fear define me,” said Gilmore. “I started as a shy Airman, and every step of my journey to becoming a Command Chief required me to push through moments of deep self-doubt,” she said.

During her early years in tactical ground combat also known as combat arms, Gilmore admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the challenges of handling weapons and the fear of speaking in front of others.

“Looking back, that first challenge became one of the most defining moments of my career because it taught me confidence and resilience,” she said.

Gilmore became a Phoenix Raven in 2000, joining an elite group of security forces specially trained to secure aircraft, crews and cargo in austere environments around the globe.

Ravens, as they are called, carry out the mission of protecting the aircraft, crew, cargo and passengers when security at a location may be limited or unknown.

According to Gilmore, “the Raven program is a highly selective and demanding program. The training is intense and focuses on force protection, airfield assessments, advanced firearms, defensive tactics, cultural awareness, and operating in austere environments.”

In 2009, some 17 years after joining, Gilmore came into a crossroads of her career wherein she retrained into the medical field as medical technician.

“My transition wasn’t entirely planned,” Gilmore said. “After my husband moved back to the U.S. from overseas, a recruiter advised me to cross-train into a new field to lead to my next assignment. I jokingly asked for the shortest technical school that didn't involve mechanical work, which led her to sign up as a medical technician.”

While serving at the 932nd Medical Squadron, Gilmore developed a close friendship with Lt. Col. Patricia Wilkinson.

“Chief Gilmore has always embodied core values both on and off duty," said Wilkinson, who traveled from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to be the presiding officer at the retirement ceremony. "She is one of the most outstanding people I have served with in my 27-year career. She takes the time to listen, mentor, and care about all those around her. She is humble and often the last one to recognize the amazing impact she has on those around her.”

Gilmore first served as a Command Chief at the 932d Airlift Wing at Scott Air Force Base and then the 403rd Wing at Kessler AFB and her tour 439th Airlift Wing at Westover Air Reserve Base. For her, Westover ARB has a unique mission and military personnel committed to their community and mission.

“Reservists bring an incredible balance of military excellence and civilian expertise, and they show up every drill weekend and deployment ready to perform at the highest level,” said Gilmore. “Westover has a culture of resilience, pride, and teamwork that is unlike anywhere else. It is a place where people genuinely care about one another, the mission, and the community. For me, Westover has always felt like more than a base, it has felt like home.”

To Gilmore, retirement is not an ending but a new chapter shifting from military service to time for her family and self.

“I look forward to living more intentionally, loving my family well and appreciating the life I’ve been blessed with,” said Gilmore.

Still, her influence will remain in the impression left on the Airman she mentored and worked alongside and the leaders she shaped and the culture she fostered in building.

“I hope I am remembered as a leader who motivated, inspired, led and empowered others to go the extra mile, not just in their military careers, but in life,” said Gilmore. “I led with heart, compassion, and purpose. I want people to remember that I believed in them, especially during moments when they may not have believed in themselves.”