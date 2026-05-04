Melani General Contractor Addresses Growing Demand for Basement Finishing in NYC Homes

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The Brooklyn-based general contractor brings full-permit basement finishing and egress window services to homeowners across NYC's five boroughs.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York City homeowners across Queens, Staten Island, and sections of Brooklyn and the Bronx are sitting on significant untapped square footage: unfinished basements that cannot legally be used as habitable space without proper permits and a code-compliant egress window installation. Melani General Contractor , a licensed general contractor headquartered in Park Slope, Brooklyn, is addressing that demand with a full-scope basement finishing service that handles every component of the project in-house, from framing and insulation through egress window installation, plumbing rough-in, electrical upgrades, and final DOB inspection.Finishing a basement in New York City requires more than drywall and flooring. Any basement used as habitable space must include at least one code-compliant emergency escape and rescue opening under New York State building code, with a minimum clear opening area of 5.7 square feet, a minimum height of 24 inches, a minimum width of 20 inches, and a sill height no greater than 44 inches from the finished floor.For basement bedrooms, each sleeping room must have its own egress opening. Window wells deeper than 44 inches also require a permanently affixed ladder or steps. These requirements exist alongside DOB permitting obligations, which typically classify basement conversions under Alteration Type II filings when structural, plumbing, and electrical work are combined. Work performed without permits can result in DOB stop-work orders, fines ranging from $2,500 to $25,000, and complications with property sales and refinancing."Homeowners in Queens and Staten Island especially have full basements that could become a home office, a guest room, or a rental unit, but the permitting and construction requirements stop a lot of projects before they start," said Mike Melani, Owner of Melani General Contractor based in Brooklyn, NY . "When one team handles the egress window cut, the framing, the electrical, and the DOB filings, there are no handoffs to coordinate and no gaps in accountability."The company's basement finishing process follows its five-step project management framework: an on-site assessment to evaluate structural conditions, existing plumbing and electrical systems, and zoning requirements; a detailed scope of work with itemized costs; permit filing through NYC's DOB NOW platform; construction through a 10-person crew covering all trades; and a final DOB inspection with certificate of completion.For basement projects that include an egress window installation, the team also handles foundation wall cutting, window well excavation, waterproofing around the new opening, and finish work to integrate the window into the completed space. Melani General Contractor holds active DOB license number 626219, valid through December 2028, which authorizes the team to pull permits, supervise all trades, and manage construction for residential projects of any scope across New York City.Beyond safety compliance, a properly permitted and finished basement adds legally recognized square footage to a property, which carries direct implications for appraisal value. Homeowners in detached and semi-detached properties across Queens, Staten Island, and parts of Brooklyn and the Bronx stand to benefit most, as these property types feature full basements with the structural conditions suited for habitable conversion. The team serves all five boroughs and offers free on-site consultations to evaluate each property's baseline conditions before any scope or cost commitments are made.About Melani General Contractor Melani General Contractor in Brooklyn, NY is a full-service construction and renovation company serving residential and commercial property owners across all five New York City boroughs. With over 22 years of industry experience and a 10-person crew covering general contracting, plumbing, electrical, flooring, painting, and finish carpentry, the company handles projects ranging from kitchen and bathroom remodels to full gut renovations of brownstones, co-ops, lofts, and single-family homes. The team holds active DOB license number 626219, maintains a 5-star rating across customer review platforms, and is available 24/7 for renovation projects and emergency repair needs. To learn more or schedule a free on-site consultation, visit melanicontractingnyc.com.###Media ContactMelani General ContractorAddress: 343 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215Phone: (718) 283-4154Website: https://www.melanicontractingnyc.com/

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